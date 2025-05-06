Are Nayanthara and Dhivyadharshini still involved in alleged rift? Here’s what anchor has to say about controversy

Nayanthara and anchor Dhivyadharshini, aka DD, were speculated to have been in an alleged spat for years. Owing to a comment made by the latter on an actress, many assumed it to be Nayanthara, but here’s what DD has to say.

In a recent interview with Galatta, the anchor-actress said, “When Nayanthara's name was involved in the incident, I felt heartbroken, that's absolutely not the truth. People began posting pictures of us in similar colour clothing on social media, and I have to tell you that the actress who I was talking about wasn't her.”

“In fact, even recently, when I met her at an event, she sent me a message saying she liked what I was wearing. So it hurts me when rumors are baseless, especially involving someone I admire,” she added.

For those unaware, DD had talked about an incident she had faced from an actress back in the day. In an old interview, the anchor expressed how she was heartbroken when an actress asked her to change an outfit after both of them were wearing similar attire.

While DD did not take any specific names, netizens were quick to find a connection and deemed it to be Nayanthara. Various users connected the dots by referencing pictures where both of them wore similar outfits. However, the speculations have now been put to an end by DD herself.

Nayanthara made the headlines recently after making her way to Mumbai for the shoot of Toxic, co-starring Yash. The gangster action period film is being simultaneously made in Kannada and English, marking Yash’s subsequent venture after the KGF franchise, and is slated to release on March 19, 2026.

With the Rocking Star and Nayanthara in lead roles, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyuth Kumar, Akshay Oberoi, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Nayanthara’s film front, the actress is speculated to appear alongside Chiranjeevi in a film with director Anil Ravipudi. Furthermore, she also has films like Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mammootty starrer MMMN (tentative title), and more in the lineup.

