FEFKA Directors’ Union uses Mohanlal starrer Lucifer’s dialogue in retaliation to claims of cinema promoting violence

Following the recent chain of violent crimes in Kerala, in which the youth of the state were the culprits, several accusations have been directed at the Malayalam film industry and its depiction of violence.

While several politicians and celebrities have called for a ban on violent content in the media, others have acknowledged cinema's influence on audiences but concluded that regulation is a better solution than an outright ban. Earlier today, veteran actor Jagadeesh also shared his thoughts on the matter, questioning whether audiences are influenced only by the negatives in cinema and not by the positives.

In the latest update, the Directors’ Union of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has expressed its opinion on the matter. In a press release issued on Tuesday (March 4th), the Union criticized the labeling of cinema as the primary cause of violence among the youth, calling it “absurd and unfounded.”

The Union supported its claims with facts, highlighting that violent acts are rarely sudden or the result of a particular state of mind but rather stem from prolonged mental conditioning and environmental factors. They pointed out that data analytics reveal how many people have searched the internet for information on how to commit suicide or murder.

They also cited foreign media influences, including Japanese and Korean media, which often depict brutal acts of violence. However, the Union emphasized that Japan is among the countries with the lowest crime rates, attributing this to the efficiency of their legal system, social security standards, and social auditing.

Advertisement

The Directors’ Union further argued that the root ideas behind films come from society itself and that cinema merely dramatizes these ideas. Additionally, they highlighted that the legal system often identifies synthetic drugs as a major cause of crime. However, these drugs are easily available on campuses, streets, and even in some hotels and pubs in the state. They questioned whether rampant drug abuse could also be attributed to its portrayal in cinema.

The FEFKA Directors’ Union quoted one of Mohanlal’s most famous lines—“Narcotics is a dirty business”—which the actor has repeated in two of his films, Irupatham Noottandu and Lucifer. They argued that if this dialogue is not credited with influencing audiences against drug abuse, then selectively blaming certain films for the rise of drug abuse is purely a double standard.

The Directors’ Union also issued a strongly worded statement, asserting that the system’s selective attribution of crime to films is merely an excuse for its own failure to control the flow of drugs.

Advertisement

Moreover, they criticized the notion that art must be shaped in a particular way, stating that those who hold such beliefs should be called fascists. The Union supported this argument by referencing instances such as the banning of Salman Rushdie’s book for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and the claim that M. Mukundan’s works introduced drugs to the youth. They also questioned whether filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino or Michael Haneke have instilled violence in American youth.

The FEFKA Directors’ Union expressed their disappointment in Malayalam cinema being used as a scapegoat for systemic failures and deeper social issues. They argued that those who should be engaging in self-criticism are instead taking the easy way out by blaming cinema. The Union concluded its statement by asserting that “the attempt to uphold cinema as an art form is, in itself, an act of humanity.”