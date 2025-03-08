Sivakarthikeyan to collaborate on new project with 2018 fame director Jude Anthany Joseph: Reports

Sivakarthikeyan seems to have his hands full at the moment, with some of the most exciting projects lined up ahead. From Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi to AR Murugadoss-directed action flick Madharasi, the actor is on the way to showcasing versatility at his core.

According to a new report, the Amaran star is likely to collaborate on another new project. Notable Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, who had previously helmed the blockbuster hit 2018, will be helming the film.

It is being said that actor Arya has been roped in to play the antagonist, who will be locking horns with Sivakarthikeyan. It would be backed by AGS Productions.

Moreover, as per the buzz, this movie will be one of the biggest films of SK’s career.

However, these are merely rumors at the moment and there is yet to be any official announcement or confirmation on the same.

Advertisement

In other news, a report stated that Sivakarthikeyan might be joining Atlee’s highly buzzed project with Allu Arjun in the lead.

The makers of the project, which is touted to be a period drama, are searching for a second protagonist and SK seems to be the perfect fit. Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara-directed Parasakthi and he will be finishing the project before joining any other movie.

Without any doubts, the buzz about SK joining the Pushpa 2 star has led to considerable buzz and excitement amongst fans already.