Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur in a secret romantic relationship?

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are two of the most incredible talents of their generation. A video featuring the two actors is going viral on social media, where the Tamil actor is seen holding Mrunal's hand while the actress is also captured leaning towards him to share an intimate whisper.

Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur was present at the wrap-up party of Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishq Mein. Further, Dhanush flew from Chennai to Mumbai to attend the special screening of Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2. Moreover, a post on Reddit claims that the two have a joint playlist on Spotify. Netizens are now connecting the dots whether the duo have started dating.

While none of the actors have opened up on their dating rumors, a source confirmed the speculations, as per Showsha. The source said, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating.”

The source further mentioned that the actors wanted to keep it low-key. “But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts,” said the source.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's first meeting

Reportedly, Mrunal Thakur met Dhanush at an event down South, from where the two started catching up. “The success of Sita Ramam opened doors for Mrunal in the South film industry. She has simultaneously been working in Mumbai too. Mrunal, who is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad, and it’s during an event down south where she met Dhanush," further stated the source.

While we still await an official confirmation on the same, fans have started demanding a potential movie featuring the two incredible actors.

For the unversed, Dhanush was earlier married to Rajinikanth's daughter and Tamil director Aishwarya for 18 years. However, the two announced their separation in 2022.

