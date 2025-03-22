The Family Man 3: 5 reasons why fans are counting days for Manoj Bajpayee's new gripping season

Prime Video's hit series The Family Man is gearing up for its much-awaited third season, and the excitement among fans is palpable. With Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as the ever-resourceful and witty Srikant Tiwari, expectations are sky-high.

The previous seasons left viewers hooked with intense action, gripping storylines, and unexpected twists, making it one of the most loved spy thrillers in India. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, hinting at a bigger and more dangerous mission. Here are 5 reasons why we simply can't wait for The Family Man Season 3!

5 reasons why we can't wait for the new season of The Family Man:

1. Suchitra's Unspoken Confession: In the final scene, Suchitra (played by Priyamani) is on the verge of revealing the truth about her alleged affair with Arvind to Srikant, but the screen cuts to black before she speaks, leaving viewers in suspense about the state of their marriage. ​

2. Dhriti's Traumatic Experience: Srikant's daughter, Dhriti, faced a harrowing kidnapping ordeal that forced her to confront her father's secretive profession. The psychological impact of this event on her character development remains to be explored. ​

3. Major Sameer's Ongoing Schemes: Despite setbacks, Major Sameer continues to orchestrate terror plots against India. His survival and unrelenting vendetta suggest more challenges ahead for Srikant and T.A.S.C. ​

4. Introduction of Project Guan Yu: The season finale hints at a new threat, "Project Guan Yu," involving a Chinese handler and an agent in Kolkata, indicating a potential shift in geopolitical tensions. ​

5. Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat's Intense Face-Off: Reports suggest that Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the cast of The Family Man Season 3 as the main antagonist, adding another layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated series. Known for his intense and gripping performances, Ahlawat’s addition to the show promises a faceoff like never before.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the clash between two powerhouse performers—Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee—as they bring their A-game to this action-packed thriller. With such a stellar lineup, the anticipation for The Family Man Season 3 has only skyrocketed!

