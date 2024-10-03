Spice Up Our Love stills: Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun preview sizzling chemistry in world of novels; Check out D-Day stills

Spice Up Our Love is an upcoming romance comedy starring Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun which will be released in October. The new stills released give an insight into the steamy chemistry shared by the two leads of the drama. Spice Up Our Love is the spin-off of No Gain No Love which features Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae.

On October 3, TVING unveiled new stills from their drama Spice Up Our Love, which is scheduled to release today. The stills show Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun together sharing a steamy moment. But the situation quickly changes as both have a shocked face in the following photos. This creates anticipation for the plot and makes the audience wonder about what might have been going on for the situation to change so suddenly.

Spice Up Our Love is scheduled to premiere on October 3. The drama will be streamed on Prime videos for the global audience.

While Lee Sang Yi is the second male lead in No Gain No Love, he along with Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the main lead couple in the drama. They will be the focus couple of the Spice Up Our Love. Lee Sang Yi will be taking on the role of a CEO and Han Ji Hyun will be appearing as the nutritionist of the company. The story revolves around a webnovel author who finds herself in the world of her novel as the lead female protagonist.

Advertisement

The drama has been directed by Kim Jung Sik who is also known for No Love No Gain, Drink Now Work Later and Strong Girl Namsoon. The script has been written by Kim Hye Young. She has also written for No Gain No Love and Her Private Life.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, LE SSERAFIM secure leading spots in October advertisement model brand reputation rankings; know top 30