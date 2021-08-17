Stray Kids are a bunch of handsome hunks in new teaser images for ‘NOEASY’

Stray Kids will release their new album ‘NOEASY’ soon and they are bringing it about with the most amazing content shared every day. On August 17 at midnight KST, the group teaser images and unit images were revealed on the official social media account of Stray Kids. Stunning and stylish, the boys looked ready to get down to some serious business.

The first group teaser image saw them dressed in chic black and white outfits as they posed all together. Clad in leather pants, Stray Kids struck a pose in front of what appears to be a traditional Korean house setting. The fog at the bottom of the image only added to the mysterious feeling of the upcoming album.

The second group teaser image had them huddled in a messy location, with bright lights glowing around them. Stray Kids’ faces illuminated by the neon lights enhanced their dashing looks further.

Check out the images below.

The unit images were also released in groups of 2 where leader Bang Chan and member Changbin teamed up for the first one. Next in line were the youngest I.N. with member Lee Know striking a pose. Their outfits, same as the ones in the first group teaser image, accentuated the well-maintained physique of the Stray Kids members.

Hyunjin and Felix made the best of their good looks with a close-up photo as their hair accessories caught our eye. While Han and Seungmin modishly stuck by each other at the end.

‘NOEASY’ will release on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

