'Stuck in my brain forever': Charlie Puth shouts out BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' new single APT

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT received a shout-out from Charlie Puth on his social media. The new single has been receiving a lot of love and attention from listeners globally. Earlier this October, Rosé dropped teasers for her new studio album, Rosie, which is set to drop on December 6. The teaser posters gave a glimpse of the concept of the upcoming album Rosie.

On October 22, Charlie Puth took to TikTok and expressed his love for BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' new song APT. In the video uploaded, he lip-synced to the main hook of the track. The caption read, 'This is stuck in my brain forever. Excellent song'.

See Charlie Puth enjoying BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT. below.

Rosé's new album's physical pre-ordering is live. The idol shared the journey leading up to this album on Instagram. She wrote that after the tour ended in 2023, she found herself working on the album along with producers and songwriters. She expressed that she spent confused nights while the album was coming together, but thanks to her friends, family, team, and fans, she finally got to announce the release.

On a personal note, Rosé also mentioned that Rosie is a name people close to her call her. So, through this album, she wishes that listeners also feel as close to her. She also calls it a 'little journal of mine'.

Rosé made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album R. APT. was the first time since her solo debut that the idol returned with a solo comeback.

As of December 2023, the idol has renewed her contract with YG Entertainment for BLACKPINK's group activities. She signed with THE BLACK LABEL for her solo activities. Rosé is the vocalist of the megagroup BLACKPINK. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. She eventually settled in South Korea when she joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2012.

