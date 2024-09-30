The Glory's Park Ji Ah passes away at 52 after battling cerebral infarction on September 30; funeral to be held on October 2

Actress Park Ji Ah passed away on September 30 at the age of 52. Her agency confirmed the reports of her death and informed her that the funeral would be held on October 2. After battling with cerebral infarction, the actress's life came to an end. Park Ji Ah was most well known for playing the role of Song Hye Kyo's mother in The Glory.

On September 30, it was reported that The Glory actress Park Ji Ah passed away. Her agency, BILLIONS, confirmed the reports. The actress lost the battle to cerebral infarction at the age of 52. The time of her death was confirmed by the agency as 2:50 am KST. Expressing their grief, the agency stated that they will remember the passion of the late Park Ji Ah towards acting, who loved the craft till the very end. The mortuary was set up in Room 2 of Asan Medical Center, Seoul. The coffin will be sealed at 10 am KST on October 2 during the funeral.

Park Ji Ah made her debut as an actor in 2002 after graduating from Seoul Institute of the Arts with an associate's degree in theatre. She debuted with the film The Coast Guard. But prior to this, she has made guest appearances in films like Bus Stop and Oh! LaLa Sisters.

The actress is known for her roles in dramas like Cleaning Up, Bloody Heart, Judge Vs Judge, and more. She is best known for playing the despicable mother of Son Hye Kyo in The Glory. The actress was last seen in the 2024 film Hijacking 1971. Park Ji Ah also worked on films like Thre Closet, Rampant, Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Girl on the Edge, and many more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho’s dashing visuals grab attention at Can This Love Be Translated filming in Canada with Go Yoon Jung; Watch