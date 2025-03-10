TREASURE's Asahi and Junkyu admit having lot of 'pressure' and 'no material benefits' for leader roles

TREASURE members Asahi and Junkyu have been shouldering additional responsibilities since January of this year. The fourth-gen boy band members shared their feelings regarding the same on the March 9 broadcast of KBS Cool FM's Park Myung Soo's Radio Show, as shared by K-media Newsen on the same day. The duo also confirmed that they did not receive any monetary incentives for taking up the leadership role.

The 10 member K-pop group's initial leaders were Choi Hyun Suk and Jihoon. They held the positions from the group's debut in 2020 until the leadership changed on January 1, 2025. Asahi and Junkyu are the current leaders of TREASURE. The fun host, DJ Park Myung Soo, jokingly asked the new leaders if their important role was backed by any financial benefits by their agency, YG Entertainment. To that, Asahi responded, "There are no material benefits." Talking about their changed role, the K-pop idol admitted, “There is a lot of pressure."

Having a co-leader by his side alleviated some of the pressure, Asahi admitted. He explained, "Sharing the responsibility with Junkyu makes it easier. We just want to do well." He further shared that his joint resolution with Junkyu was "to make sure we don’t fall short compared to our previous leaders." Altering leaders is an unusual move in the K-pop industry, prompting Park Myung Soo to jokingly pose a curious question: whether their previous leaders were removed from position due to their weird or troublemaking behavior.

The group members couldn't help but laugh at the suggestion, and they quickly denied any such possibility. Former leader Choi Hyun Suk replied that the decision to rotate leaders every two to three years was taken earlier (December 2024), in compliance with YG Entertainment. He mentioned that the arrangement was deemed "beneficial" by both the group and their management company.

TREASURE debuted on August 7, 2020, after being formed through the survival show YG Treasure Box. Since then, they established themselves as one of the leading fourth-generation boy groups, achieving chart-topping singles and millions of album sales. They are known for their dynamic performances, diverse discography, and a strong global fanbase.