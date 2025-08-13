TXT’s Soobin wonders if he can ‘sell’ BTS’ J-Hope, older singer calls himself ‘pride of Gwanju’

BTS and their juniors at BIGHIT MUSIC, TOMOTTOW X TOGETHER, have always been very close and affectionate to each other. Ever since the latter’s debut in 2019, the seniors have praised the five boys and received respect in return. For a new variety show, Idol Festa Attack, the quintet were required to sell zucchinis to their fans and invite them for a guerrilla concert-like segment. Held in Gwangju, where J-Hope was born and raised, the leader of the team, Soobin, reached out to the BTS member for advice to convince the citizens to attend their event. Hitting the nail right on the mark, the older star asked him to ‘sell’ his name for the deed, earning laughter from the viewers.

Advertisement

J-Hope helps TXT with concert sales? Know how

As a part of Mnet’s new YouTube series called Idol Festa Attack, TXT was asked to sell tickets in the form of zucchinis to the unaware and unsuspecting citizens in the city of Gwangju. As word about the chart-topping team selling vegetables to gain audience at their concert spread, hilarity and surprise greeted them. Behind the scenes, the leader of the team took a chance at seeking help from his senior and was met with a loving response.

First surprise came in the form of J-Hope’s caller tune, which was set to his latest release at the time, Killin’ It Girl, and as the rapper answered the call, an immediate flow of honey-dripping conversation flew. Addressing him as hyung-nim, Soobin asked how he could woo the Gwangju people. The BTS member emphasized his city’s warm-heartedness and affection, and how its location in the South of the country meant delicious traditional Korean food would greet the singers there. He did not forget to mention how ‘J-Hope is the pride of Gwangju’, with the younger one agreeing to it.

Advertisement

A fun exchange ensued when the TXT member asked, “Would it be okay to ‘sell' you a bit to the Gwangju citizens?” Not missing a beat, J-Hope said, “You can sell me however you want,” much to the delight of Soobin. He then taught some satoori to the younger one and promised to buy some zucchinis from him at 990 KRW, ending with some words of support for the five boys.

ALSO READ: BTS advises BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS to be ‘good to people around’ and 'no need to be perfect' before debut