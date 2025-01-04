TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino hangout in Japan ahead of Golden Disc Awards 2025

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's oldest and SEVENTEEN's youngest were hanging out in Japan, when a few fans recorded them and shared the clips on X. As per fan posts, Yeonjun and Dino were in Fukuoka, doing some shopping and visiting an ice cream parlour, ahead of the broadcast of the 29th Golden Disc Awards.

The two of them twinned in black jackets and donned casual streetwear overall. Yeonjun probably covered his head up to not reveal his red hair ahead of his Golden Disc 2025 performance.

K-pop idol Yeonjun and Dino have been friends for a long time and they catch up with each other once in a while, despite their busy schedules. They often post tiktok or reel challenge videos with each other on social media and the fans love it.

Like in South Korea, the 25-year-olds have been unwinding in Japan together as well. We might even get to see their interaction at the Golden Disc Awards 2025. The award show is taking place today and tomorrow at Mizuho PayPay Dome, Fukuoka. As per JTBC, it will be telecasted on January 6 and 7 for the online viewers. Sung Si Kyung, Cha Eun Woo, and Moon Ga Young are hosting the event. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing on the second day of the ceremony, besides NCT WISH and ZEROBASEONE.

Two months back, on November 4, the five-member group, TXT made a comeback with their 7th mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY. The EP recorded a whopping 1.5 million first-week sales, solidifying their top-tier status among K-pop groups. Yeonjun also released his debut solo mixtape GGUM on October 29 last year. Its only track, titled GGUM, was released on September 19. SEVENTEEN's last release as a group was their 12th mini album titled SPILL THE FEELS, featuring six songs, led by LOVE, MONEY, FAME featuring DJ Khaled. After the album’s release on October 14, the 13-member group set on the US leg of their RIGHT HERE world tour, from October 22 till November 9. Then they performed in Japan from November 29 to December 22 and are set to entertain the Philippines on January 18, 2025.

