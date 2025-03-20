Undercover High School's Jin Ki Joo confirmed to lead True Lessons alongside Kim Moo Yeol; know more here

Actress Jin Ki Joo has started preparation for her next exciting project following Undercover High School. She has been confirmed to lead webtoon-based drama True Lessons (working title) alongside Kim Moo Yeol, as reported by K-media outlet Sports Donga on March 20. Besides her, Lee Sung Min and P.O will also be seen in the upcoming drama in pivotal roles. On the same day, the production team, Netflix, shared script reading photos of the cast, confirming the lineup.

Jin Ki Joo is currently impressing viewers as the cute and quirky teacher Oh Su Ah in MBC's Undercover High School. The actress' upcoming project, True Lessons, delves into a familiar theme– the flaws of the education system, which she is currently exploring in her ongoing drama alongside Seo Kang Joon. True Lessons (previously known as Get Schooler) revolves around the fictional Teacher's Rights Protection Agency, a government organization established to reclaim teacher authority.

In this series, Jin Ki Joo takes on the role of Im Han Lim, a former Special Forces soldier turned inspector of the agency. This new character will showcase a fresh facet of her acting abilities. As per the caption of the script-reading post, shared by Netflix Korea, the characters of the series aim to "awaken the true meaning of education." The Teacher's Rights Protection Agency's goal is to "Protect our collapsed schools from students, teachers and parents who cross the line." Kim Moo Yeol, the male lead, will star as Na Hwa Jin, another justice-oriented inspector of the agency.

Advertisement

In addition to the lead actors, P.O joins the cast as officer Bong Geun Dae, a brilliant officer at the Teachers' Rights Protection Agency, bringing a fresh layer of intrigue to the role. Lee Sung Min plays Choi Kang Seok, the minister of education who establishes the agency. The series boasts a talented creative team, with direction by Hong Jong Chan, who is known for his works in Netflix's Mr. Plankton and Juvenile Justice. The script is written by Lee Nam Kyu, known for his work on Netflix's Daily Dose of Sunshine and JTBC's The Light in Your Eyes.