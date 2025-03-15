Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect

Undercover High School features Seo Kang Joon as an undercover NIS agent sent on a mission to Byeongmoon High School in the disguise of a transfer student. It has reached its second-last week and exciting plot twists and character developments are making the show even more interesting. In this week's episodes, his homeroom teacher served as his biggest comrade to navigate the high school issues. He also got to know that she was his first crush—the one he spent his childhood with.

Now, both teachers, Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo) and Jung Hae Seong (Seo Kang Joon), have feelings for each other and their little heart-fluttering moments are getting the viewers gushing. Moving to the mission, Jung Hae Seong uncovered two huge secrets. Firstly, his father went missing while working on the same mission of finding gold bars that he was currently working on. Secondly, he was put on the mission by the NIS director on the instruction of Seo Myeong Ju (Kim Shin Rok), the chairperson of Byeongmun High School.

To find out how Jung Hae Seong proceeds with the mission, watch episodes 9 and 10 of Undercover High School on March 21 and 22. South Korean viewers on TVING or Wavve at 9:50 p.m. KST. International fans, including Indians, can stream it on Viki or Kocowa at 7:50 a.m. EST (6:20 p.m. IST). Beyond the gold bar mission, Jung Hae Seong and Oh Soo Ah united to tackle another pressing task– exposing the school's corrupt ranking system. As they worked together, their mutual attraction and romantic feelings grew.

The upcoming episodes promise to be packed with action and twists, as Jung Hae Seong vows to take down Seo Myeong Ju and avenge Oh Soo Ah's stabbing. He will also confront his team's leader why he kept an important detail about the case from him. He will also come face-to-face with Seo Myeong Ju, to pose a piercing question– why was he handpicked for the undercover high school mission. As he navigates adversities with Oh Soo Ah, their bond will be strengthened by shared challenges and history.