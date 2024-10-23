Watch: BTS' Jin confirms The K-Star Next Door 4 appearance; reveals members being late to military discharge in preview

BTS’ Jin is all set to make his first-ever appearance on the South Korean YouTube talk show, The K-Star Next Door 4. A preview clip of the show has been released, and the K-pop star can be seen in his element, having fun conversations with the host. The new episode is scheduled to be released on October 29, 2024.

On October 23, 2024, the production team of The K-Star Next Door 4 dropped the highly anticipated preview clip for the next episode, which features none other than BTS' Jin. In the short video, Jin is seen engaging in a lively conversation with Jonathan, the host of the show. When asked how he felt when the members of BTS arrived to welcome him on the day of his military discharge, Jin humorously revealed that they were late, a comment that sparked laughter from Jonathan.

The preview teases more personal insights from Jin as he discusses his life and career, all while showcasing his iconic and infectious personality that fans adore. The full episode is set to air on October 29, 2024, at 6 PM KST. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Jin to open up about his upcoming solo album, Happy, and it is expected that he will share more details about the project ahead of its release.

Advertisement

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in his solo variety show titled RUN JIN, which is a spin-off of Run BTS in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he is seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s solo album Layover tops iTunes worldwide in 110 regions becoming 3rd album by Asian soloist to do so