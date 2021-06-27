WATCH: Han So Hee & Song Kang have fun while prepping up for the steamy kiss at the end of Nevertheless Ep 2

Watch the playful chemistry between the two leads in Nevertheless' behind-the-scenes here!

JTBC’s Nevertheless is ranking up the attraction charts by being a rarely-seen-before steamy K-Drama! The Song Kang and Han So Hee starrer drama premiered on June 19, 2021 and aired its second episode yesterday, on June 26. Based on a webtoon, it is a romantic story involving two 20-something adults with different ways to perceive and pursue love. Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) who loves dating but not the idea or love, and Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang) who doesn’t want to date but loves flings.

Things got heated in the second episode of Nevertheless, making viewers finally understand why it has been given the 19+ rating. The behind-the-scenes recently released focuses on the kiss at the end of episode two. The leads Song Kang and Han So Hee go over the perfect motions of the scene, practicing how to kiss for the best effect multiple times. The actors look comfortable and even playful while filming. Song Kang shows his fun side when a stylist dropped something and he immediately bent to pick it up. As soon as he handed it to the stylist, he asked the cameraman, “You filmed that, right?”, with a wide smile.

As they continued practicing their hand placements, Song Kang asked Han So Hee if her neck hurt as she had to turn her head for the kiss. He even went on to say, “I’ll support you” and lifted his hands to support her head! During one of the scenes, Han So Hee sits at the stairs and tries to fix her bracelet. Song Kang looks at it and laughs, saying that the bracelet reminds him of a squid’s head! One scene that had all the Nevertheless fans in splits was when Song Kang spread his legs apart to be closer to Han So Hee’s height, in a way teasing her too! The context of it was that the actress looked tired so he took up the initiative and said, “Sleep. I’ll do it by myself. I’ll even say your lines!” and tried to be of her height to not show up on camera.

Watch the behind-the-scenes of this cute couple below:

