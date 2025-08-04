Were TWICE's mics cut abruptly during Lollapalooza performance? Find out what happened

TWICE, KATSEYE, and BOYNEXTDOOR made for this year’s lineup at Lollapalooza. An impressive bunch, the three led hoards of crowds at the Chicago venue and made it their mission to make the audience go crazy. A sight to behold, the TWICE girlies had their headliner set on August 2, with an unbelievable 21-song setlist that made the crowds go wild in cheers. Interestingly, their set was not all sunshine and roses on the organizers’ end, who apparently had to cut off the mics that the members were singing into after multiple rounds of encore song performances surpassed their timeline.

TWICE enjoys demands of more from thousands at Lollapalooza

Attendees of TWICE’s history-making set noted that an almost concert-like situation broke through when the nine-piece took to the stage. Hit after hit, the members left no stone unturned to show off their charms and impress the audience. With their career-defining title tracks seemingly eyeing no end, the girl group took charge with live vocals and impressive choreography, not once appearing to be tired or laidback. With Feel Special, their run had almost come to an end, but the crowd was not ready to let them go. The members each had given their all but were not willing to give up, appeared interested in another encore, obliging with the demand for ‘one more song’.

However, their voices went unheard as the show makers quickly put an end to the demand with sound from the mic seemingly not being up to par anymore, as noted by the singers themselves. On enquiring if they could go longer, the answer appeared to be no. The members each had to then bid goodbye one by one as the mics would not let out any more sound, and they only managed to get a “thank you” in. This form of ending a show is pretty normal for music events, which work on pre-decided timelines. Executing a 4-day event for such a large crowd and countless artists is no small feat, and it is only with discipline and sticking to the plan that they’re able to achieve resounding success.

