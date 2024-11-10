When BLACKPINK’s Jisoo coached Manchester City's star Erling Haaland how to do the FLOWER challenge

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo surprised everyone when she interviewed Erling Haaland which excited both K-pop and football fans. The unusual pairing came as a surprise to everyone but also brought together the fans of both fields. Moreover, Jisoo and Haaland’s interaction remains as iconic as ever since he also attempted the viral FLOWER challenge and totally nailed it!

Back in 2023, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo conducted an interview on the streaming platform Coupang Play for the original show, Jisoo to Leave the Flower Scent. The guest of the show was none other than Manchester City’s star player Erling Haaland. In the interview, Jisoo had fun conversations with the footballer, taught him how to spell Korean words and also showed him how to do the FLOWER challenge.

FLOWER challenge was born from Jisoo’s solo song FLOWER which became extremely popular among fans. From celebrities to K-pop lovers, everyone was doing the track’s dance challenge. It could not escape Erling Haaland as well and he did the challenge very enthusiastically. Moreover, Jisoo also persuaded him to call her ‘noona’ which is a term used by Koreans to refer to their older sister. Even after a year, the interview remains like a fresh memory among K-pop fans.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has become a global icon after the group’s tremendous success. Alongside Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, Jisoo has managed to solidify her name in the international platform. Moreover, besides being a K-pop idol she is also an actor who made her debut with Snowdrop in 2021.

Since establishing her own label, Blisoo, in February, Jisoo has focused primarily on her acting career. She recently completed filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, starring alongside big names of the industry, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop and more. She is also set to appear in a new K-drama titled Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. Moreover, it has recently been announced that Jisoo will also be starring in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.

