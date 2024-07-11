BTS’ V is known for loving his fans very dearly, as he always tries to stay in touch with ARMY as much as possible. During one of his schedules, he yet again proved how much his well-wishers mean to him when he went down on his knees to request the hosts of the show to let him spend some more time with them. The incident touched everyone’s hearts and went down as a memorable moment.

Throwback to when BTS' V kneeled down in front of staff to spend more time with ARMY

In 2022, BTS’ V was invited as a special DJ for MBC’s Starry Night radio show for two nights. It was the artist’s first time DJing, and they played many songs and had conversations with the host at the broadcast. During the show, a huge crowd of fans was seen outside the studio waiting for a glimpse of the artist. The singer greeted his fans with sweet gestures to let them know that he wished to interact. The fans responded lovingly and showed huge signs saying, ‘Taehyung we love you’.

However, during the end of the show, the hosts were about the close the blinds of the windows. But Taehyung was seen getting on his knees and pleading to the MBC hosts. Onlookers later explained that the artist was asking the hosts to keep the blinds open for thirty more seconds so that he could interact with his fans for some more time. His love for his fans was evident, and ARMYs reciprocated with equal affection.

More about BTS' V

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

