When SEVENTEEN members turned into ‘high school’ fanboys to perform BIGBANG’s Taeyang and G-Dragon’s Good Boy

SEVENTEEN, the worldwide famous K-pop boy group that is well known for their unique music style and intricate choreographies once proved that they were true BIGBANG fanboys. After many years yesterday, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and G-Dragon performed their iconic track Good Boy let's go back to the time when SEVENTEEN turned into ‘high school’ fanboys to perform the song and guessed it in just a second.

This SEVENTEEN fanboy moment happened during their iconic Game Caterers 2 quiz game with Na PD.

During the show, there was a segment where SEVENTEEN members had to guess a song by just listening to the beginning of the track for mere seconds. As it happened, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and G-Dragon’s Good Boy was played to be guessed.

What’s interesting is the fact that SEVENTEEN members guessed the song played was Taeyang and G-Dragon’s Good Boy in just a second of it being played proving they were true BIGBANG fanboys. All of them raised hands but since Vernon and The8 were first, they won.

It further turned into an iconic ‘high school’ fanboy moment for SEVENTEEN when Vernon and The8 began to perform Taeyang and G-Dragon’s Good Boy. They were not only hyped by all the members, but they all started singing the song. When Seungkwan noted that they even know “the adlib”.

When Vernon and The8 were performing the choreography, all the SEVENTEEN members even in their seats did all the steps. The way SEVENTEEN members began grooving, hyping to the song and sang it beat to beat proved they are true BIGBANG fanboys.

Watch SEVENTEEN proving they are true BIGBANG fanboys by guessing G-Dragon and Taeyang’s Good Boy right here:

Meanwhile, BIGBANG’s Daesung and G-Dragon reunited at Taeyang’s The Light Year in Seoul on September 1 and performed their biggest hits like WE LIKE 2 PARTY, Good Boy, and more after years. At the concert, SEVENTEEN’s BSS members DK, Seungkwan, and Hoshi were also present.

In other news, SEVENTEEN has confirmed recently that they will make a comeback in October 2024 with their 12th mini album ahead of kickstarting their RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR.

