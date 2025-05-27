Who was Choi Jung Woo? From City Hunter to Lady Vengeance, must-watch dramas and films featuring him amid death at 68

The South Korean entertainment industry is grieving the loss of veteran actor Choi Jung Woo, who passed away on May 27, 2025, at the age of 68. His agency, Bless ENT, confirmed the news, stating that the specific cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born on February 17, 1957, Choi Jung Woo made his acting debut in 1975 with the play The Life of an Actor, later working as a voice actor for Dongyang Broadcasting in 1980. Over the years, he carved out a prominent place in both television and film, beloved for his commanding performances and dignified presence.

Choi Jung Woo’s television legacy is extensive, with roles spanning over two decades.

Choi Jung Woo's Dramas:

He appeared in Bad Girls (2002), Strongest Chil Woo (2008), Brilliant Legacy (2009), Prosecutor Princess (2010), Late Night Hospital (2011), City Hunter (2011), Midnight Hospital (2011), 49 Days (2011), Ghost (2012), Advertising Genius Lee Tae Baek (2013), and Master’s Sun (2013).

Wow Girl (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), I Have a Lover (2015), Goodbye Mr. Black (2016), Five Enough (2016), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Matrimonial Chaos (2018), I Hate You Juliet (2019), Alice (2020), Sisyphus: The Myth (2021), Call It Love (2023), The Tyrant (2024) and more.

He also took on diverse roles, further demonstrating his versatility across both family-oriented and medical drama genres.

Choi Jung Woo's Filmography

In cinema, he delivered standout performances in a range of acclaimed films, including Yellow Hair (1999), Legend of the Wind (2004), Another Public Enemy 2 (2005), Lady Vengeance (2005), Sunday Seoul (2005), and Girl Scout (2008).

The Chaser (2008), Our Town (2007), Sky and Ocean (2009), Two Cops and Two Cops 2 (mid-1990s), The Witch (2018), The Moon (2023)

Throughout his decades-long career, Choi Jung Woo was celebrated not only for his work onscreen but also on stage, winning major awards such as the Best Actor honor at the 36th Dong-A Theatre Awards in 1999.

The funeral will be held on May 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Woori Hospital Funeral Hall in Gimpo, with his final resting place at Suwon Yeonhwa.

Choi Jung Woo leaves behind a legacy of excellence, remembered for the depth and dignity he brought to every role. His absence will be deeply felt across the industry.

