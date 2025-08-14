BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa get nervous for Goyang concerts, say ‘journey has just begun’ in BTS clip

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa began that highly anticipated group world tour, DEADLINE, with two sold-out concerts in Goyang, South Korea. The team has just dropped the behind-the-scenes video, capturing the moments of the singers prepping to go back on stage as BLACKPINK, and it’s all things sweet and hard work-filled. Coming in over one month after the concerts on July 5 and 6, their multiple rounds of rehearsals are shown. While K-pop icons on the front, it captures how, in reality, the members are worried backstage about performing in front of thousands.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shows its prowess in South Korea

BLACKPINK can be seen going over their placements, singing, outfits, and dance via many rounds of practice while on-site at the Goyang Stadium, marking the start of their tour journey. Two of the most talked-about moments from the video are with the final screens displaying the team’s mettle to continue. Fans are celebrating as the team says, "BLACKPINK's journey has only just begun" and "All gas, no brakes", showing their dedication to continue for much longer.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa can be seen having a blast while getting back together, excited to reveal their then-new song, JUMP, to their fans for the first time. The response was wild as usual, as the globally popular act got down to business with BLINKs, even breaking down with happiness upon the thought of seeing them live. Capturing the fervent reactions of the audience, YG Entertainment revealed that across the two shows, to be followed by many more, covering 16 cities and 31 gigs, the team is ready to show their all in front of the fans. A total of 78,000 attendees were said to have been at the first two shows, which have since then continued with concerts across the USA and Europe.

BLACKPINK is all set to release a new album in November, if reports are to be believed. This will be their first new record in over 3 years, following the drop of BORN PINK back in 2022.

