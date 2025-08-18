BLACKPINK comeback in November: YG Ent founder Yang Hyuk Suk confirms plans for new album, ‘Working very hard…’

New BLACKPINK music is on the way! In a new video shared on YG Entertainment’s YouTube channel announcing their plans for the rest of the year, founder Yang Hyun Suk confirmed the release of the girl group’s new album. Previously, there were reports that the quartet would be working on recording and filming new music during the two-month break that the team has from touring around the world, aiming to release it around November. It seems that the plans may as well be set in stone, all thanks to the affirmative report from the man himself.

BLACKPINK will be in your area again!

On August 18 KST, Yang Hyuk Suk answered questions about new songs for BLACKPINK, who are currently touring. “A lot of people are curious about BLACKPINK’s album. I know that the BLACKPINK members and producers in charge of them are working very hard preparing the album. I’m hoping for BLACKPINK’s album to be out by November at the latest. That’s what I’m pushing for. We’ll do our best to get BLACKPINK’s album out soon.”

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have just wrapped up the European leg of their DEADLINE World Tour after their South Korea and North America stops. With no confirmed schedules announced as of now, it looks like the girls will either head back home to work with their signature sound team, producing new music and recording another chart-topping album. About 2 months later, the girls are all set to re-embark on their tour, starting from Kaohsiung, then more Asian cities, and ending with the final concert in January 2026, with 2 nights in Hong Kong.

BLACKPINK’s latest music release was the digital single JUMP, which dropped on July 11, 2025. However, their last full record was their second studio album, BORN PINK, which was released on September 16, 2022.

