Will Bruno Mars make special appearance with BLACKPINK's Rosé at MAMA Awards 2024 in Japan? Report

Bruno Mars, the global pop star, is increasingly becoming popular in South Korea following his collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Rosé for the song APT. It has been reported that Bruno Mars will be performing the song at the MAMA Awards 2024. The event will be held on November 22, 2024, and November 23, 2024.

On November 12, 2024, the South Korean Tenasia reported that Bruno Mars will be performing at the MAMA Awards 2024. The artist will apparently take the stage to perform his recent viral collaboration track APT. with BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The song became extremely popular among fans and non-fans alike, making it one of the most commercially successful singles of 2024. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are eagerly anticipating his presence along with Rosé.

Soon after the song’s release, APT. grabbed the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She made another achievement with the song and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

Watch APT. music video:

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

