Will NCT’s Jaehyun’s debut drama Dear M finally air on Korean TV after 4 years of delays? Here's latest update

After years of delays and uncertainty, the long-awaited K-drama Dear.M is finally gearing up for its television broadcast in South Korea. Starring NCT’s Jaehyun, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Hye Soo, the drama will reportedly air on KBS JOY starting April 14, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday at 9:50 PM KST, according to a report from SPOTV.

This news comes as a surprise to many, given the drama’s long and complicated history. Initially set to premiere in February 2021, Dear.M faced indefinite postponement due to controversy surrounding lead actress Park Hye Soo, leaving fans wondering if the series would ever see the light of day in South Korea.

Dear.M is a youth romance mystery drama that follows a group of four university students as they attempt to uncover the identity of a mysterious figure known only as M. The anonymous confession post, which was shared on Seoyeon University’s student forum, shakes up the campus and sets off a chain of events that lead the characters into a journey of self-discovery, friendships, and romance.

The main cast includes Jaehyun (NCT) as Cha Min Ho, Roh Jeong Eui as Seo Ji Min, Park Hye Soo as Ma Joo Ah, Bae Hyun Sung as Park Ha Neul. As their search for M unfolds, friendships are tested, hidden emotions surface, and each character faces personal challenges that push them toward growth and change.

Although Dear.M had completed filming and was fully prepared for its February 26, 2021 premiere, KBS made a last-minute decision to pull the drama from its schedule due to school bullying allegations against Park Hye Soo. As controversy swirled, the network repeatedly delayed the broadcast, waiting for the legal matters to be resolved. However, with no conclusive outcome to her case, the drama remained shelved indefinitely.

In the meantime, Dear.M found alternative release avenues, premiering online in Japan and later becoming available to international audiences through Viki in June 2022. Despite this, Korean fans were disappointed that the drama never received a proper domestic release. While KBS has yet to officially confirm SPOTV’s report, it appears that the network has opted to air Dear.M on its cable channel KBS JOY rather than its main public broadcast station. This decision could be an attempt to minimize controversy while still giving the drama a chance to reach viewers.

Additionally, given that Jaehyun’s acting debut was one of the drama’s biggest draws, there is renewed interest in seeing how the NCT member performed in his first-ever leading role. Fans of the idol-turned-actor, as well as those who missed the drama during its overseas run, now have another opportunity to experience Dear.M on television.

As of now, KBS has not officially confirmed the reported broadcast schedule. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement regarding the drama’s KBS JOY premiere on April 14. If the drama does indeed air as reported, it will mark the end of a four-year-long wait for Dear.M to finally make its way to South Korean television screens. Whether it will be warmly received or struggle to make an impact remains to be seen.