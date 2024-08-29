WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon faces official complaint after 18-second dance during ceremonial first pitch sparks debate

On August 29, a complaint was formally lodged regarding WINNER member Lee Seung Hoon’s unconventional performance during a ceremonial first pitch. The incident, which occurred the previous day at Busan's Sajik Baseball Stadium, has sparked controversy and debate among fans and sports officials alike.

Lee Seung Hoon, known for his energetic performances with WINNER, was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the game between the Lotte Giants and Hanwha Eagles. As a Busan native, he greeted the crowd with enthusiasm, declaring, “The WINNER of Lotte has arrived. Let’s hear it for the Giants! I’ll give you all the winning energy of WINNER.” However, instead of proceeding with a traditional pitch, Lee Seung Hoon turned the moment into a brief dance performance lasting 18 seconds.

The dance, which included exaggerated pitching motions and an enthusiastic vibe, seemed to be an impromptu addition rather than a planned part of the ceremony. Catcher Son Seong Bin was seen in his stance, waiting for a pitch that never came, and had to retrieve the ball after it bounced off high and went behind him. This departure from the expected first-pitch routine led to some dissatisfaction.

The complaint filed by a concerned netizen urged KBO Commissioner Heo Koo Yeon to address such incidents, stressing the need for measures to prevent disruptions during ceremonial pitches. The netizen's concern centered on ensuring that such performances do not interfere with the flow of the game or detract from the traditional nature of the first pitch.

Despite the criticism, Lee Seung Hoon appeared to be in high spirits about his performance. He shared a video of the event on his personal social media account, captioning it, “First pitch #LotteGiants,” suggesting that he viewed the moment as a fun and memorable experience rather than a lapse in protocol.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here;

While Lee Seung Hoon’s dance might have added a unique twist to the event, it also underscores the importance of adhering to established norms and expectations. As fans and officials continue to weigh in, it remains to be seen how future ceremonial pitches will be navigated after this incident.

ALSO READ: 2024 K-World Dream Awards Winners List: SEVENTEEN, aespa, TXT, BIBI, and more take prestigious trophies home