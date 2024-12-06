Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s When the Phone Rings takes 2nd spot on global non-English TV list with 6.6 million views

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. With the release of four episodes, the show has managed to rank fourth on the global non-English TV list with 6.6 million views.

Netflix released the TOP 10 lists of most-watched shows from November 25, 2024, to December 1, 2024. When the Phone Rings managed to take the fourth position on the list, with a total of 2,970,00,000 hours viewed, it garnered over 6.6 million views across 4 episodes. The show managed to climb two spots this week, proving its growing popularity.

Additionally, it is currently ranked at the top spot in South Korea’s Netflix shows for the week, including 30 more countries, such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and more. The show also reached the TOP 10 in a total of 48 countries across America, Asia, and Europe.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, avoiding meaningful interactions and sharing no meals together, yet maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world.

Advertisement

Their stagnant marriage is upended when Hui Ju is kidnapped by an unidentified individual. This shocking event forces them out of their emotional distance, compelling Sa Eon to confront his feelings and reevaluate their relationship. As secrets unravel, the couple’s lives take an unexpected turn, transforming their marriage in ways neither could have anticipated.

Yoo Yeon Seok takes up the role of Baek Sa Eon, who comes from a powerful political family and has built an impressive career as Korea’s youngest presidential spokesman. On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays Hui Ju, the daughter of a prominent newspaper proprietor. Despite her prestigious lineage, her life has been shaped by tragedy; an accident in her childhood left her mute.

Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, the new episode of When the Phone Rings airs every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young and Um Tae Goo’s Light Shop ranks 3 on TOP TV Shows list worldwide on December 6