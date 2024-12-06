Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young and Um Tae Goo’s Light Shop ranks 3 on TOP TV Shows list worldwide on December 6

Light Shop is a new South Korean series premiered on December 3, 2024. Starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role alongside Park Bo Young, the story is unique and introduces a fresh concept in the world of K-dramas. The plot of the show surrounds a mysterious light shop where strange events start to occur.

On December 6, 2024, Flixpatrol released the stats of the most-watched shows of the previous day on the Disney+ streaming platform. On the top 10 list, Kight Shop managed to rank 3, surpassing Ji Chang Wook’s Gangnam B-side, Kim Nam Gil’s The Fiery Priest, and Jungkook’s documentary I AM STILL ORIGINAL. Furthermore, Light Shop topped the TV show list in three different countries, including South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It ranked in the top 10 list in Japan and Turkey.

The series tells the story of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with the emotional weight of a devastating event from their past. Despite their efforts to continue living normal lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a dark, eerie alley.

The shop, which seems almost otherworldly, is guarded by a reserved and enigmatic shopkeeper who watches over it with great care. As the characters delve deeper into the shop’s mysterious allure, they begin to suspect that it may hold the answers to the unresolved questions of their past as well as the key to shaping their present and future.

The upcoming K-drama is based on the popular webtoon Shop of the Lamp written by Kang Full. Apart from Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young, the cast will also include Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Tae Goo, Kim Seol Hyun, Lee Jung Eun, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Min Ha, Kim Seon Hwa, and more.

