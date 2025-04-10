7 best celebrity-inspired hairstyles to recreate in 2025: Bun, ponytail, braid, and more

Hello fashion girlies, struggling to decide on the perfect hairstyle for your look? Well, don’t just settle on leaving it loose—it’s time to experiment and recreate some iconic hairstyles that are perfect for everything from casual outings to wedding celebrations and festivals. From a low bun to a ponytail, here are 7 of the best and most worth-trying hairstyles you can recreate in 2025. The cherry on top? They’re inspired by your favorite celebrities.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive in and check out some cute and easy hairstyles to try!

1. Low ponytail

One of Alia Bhatt’s easy-to-create hairstyles is a low ponytail she styled for a formal look. Starting with a smooth brushing of her hair, she created a side parting to ensure both her face and accessories got the spotlight. She then gently pulled her hair back and secured it with a hairband, making sure no strands were left loose.

But that’s not all. Instead of letting the front hair lay flat, she added volume by giving it a subtle puff. For a fuss-free yet polished look, this low ponytail hairstyle is definitely worth trying.

2. Low bun

Padukone—her iconic low bun. After detangling her hair, she opted for a no-partition style. She gathered all her tresses at the nape of her neck, twisted them into a ponytail, and then rolled them into a bun. She loosely tucked it in place while adding a subtle puff at the front for volume.

This no-partition low bun is the perfect blend of elegance and sleekness, making it ideal for both office looks and casual outings.

3. Open hairstyle with tinsel thread

Tired of your usual, boring hairstyle and looking to try something fun? Then Khushi Kapoor has the perfect solution for you. Ready to party in style, she brushed her hair and left it open—but not without a touch of glam. Using a curling tool, she added loose waves and parted her hair down the middle. To elevate the look, she created thin braids on both sides, tying them with tinsel thread—the real showstopper that set the perfect party vibe.

So girls, if you’re aiming for the ultimate birthday look or planning to attend a concert, this hairstyle is definitely worth a try!

4. Ponytail

When it’s about hairstyles, how can we forget our bae? Making sure her face and accessories got equal attention, Ananya Panday went for a sleek ponytail—and honestly, it never looked so perfect. To recreate this look, start by combing your hair for a smooth, flat base. Then gather the strands and tie them back into a ponytail. Once secured, add some volume by styling the ends in loose waves.

This fuss-free hairstyle keeps you feeling light and relaxed, without constantly needing to fix or adjust your hair throughout the day.

5. Two braids

Remember the time when we used to get irritated by the mandatory two-braid hairstyle? Guess what? It’s now a forever trend. To recreate the perfect summer look like Suhana Khan, part your hair down the middle and start braiding from the top all the way to the ends. Secure each braid with a thin band. For a stylish twist, leave a few strands loose at the front to softly frame your face.

This easy hairstyle adds a playful vibe and works perfectly for both everyday looks and casual outings.

6. Front bangs

Going for a playful hairstyle, Shraddha Kapoor chose to leave her hair open—but with a twist. She added a few front strands as bangs that softly framed her forehead. This look is one of the easiest to recreate. All you need to do is comb your hair and let it flow naturally, allowing the bangs to fall effortlessly for that extra charm.

Whenever you’re feeling a little low and want a quick makeover, this bang hairstyle is just the pick-me-up you need to feel cute and confident all day.

7. Front braid

One hairstyle to recreate in 2025 comes from Gen-Z fashion icon Sara Tendulkar. For an elegant and sleek look, she braided her front strands and secured them neatly at the back. To add volume and movement, she styled the rest of her open hair in soft waves.

The best part? This hairstyle doesn’t require many accessories, making it ideal for wedding celebrations and festive occasions.

With all these celebrity-inspired hairstyles in one place, you’re all set to rock 2025 with sass and elegance. So, what are you waiting for? Recreate them now!

