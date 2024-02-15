Alia Bhatt, one of the most talented and fashionable actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always serve the most stylish ensembles with the side of her incredibly adorable smile. After all, she knows just how to leave her fans and followers gasping with the power of her fashion-forward fabulousness. In fact, the stylish diva loves to wear the most vibrant ensembles.

This was visible in the beyond-sassy outfit that Alia Bhatt chose to wear today for the trailer launch of her upcoming series, Poacher. The talented Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ fashion-forward, vibrant, and super classy ensemble ended up mesmerizing onlookers. Why don’t we take a proper glance at the fabulous statement? Let’s dive right in.

Alia Bhatt’s vibrant and classy pantsuit has us OBSESSED

Alia Bhatt was recently papped as she stepped in to attend the trailer launch for her upcoming series, Poacher. For this occasion, the diva chose to wear a classy ombre pantsuit which was created by the fashion maestro, Elie Saab. This pretty pantsuit was in the brand’s unique hues of green color called the ‘Green Denver gradient’. The classy ensemble featured the iconic brand’s Gradient Cady Blazer, which is approximately worth Rs. 2,03,564.

The Raazi actress’ sophisticated single-breasted blazer had a single and shiny metallic gold button at the waist and several such buttons at the edge of the sleeve. The piece also had a deep V-shaped collared neckline which added a layer of sultriness to the ensemble’s overall aesthetic. However, the exceptional shoulder pads also made the piece look all the more formal.

Meanwhile, the Dear Zindagi actress chose to pair this with matching Gradient Flared Pants from the same iconic brand. These floor-length pants, which are approximately worth Rs. 91,396, came with a rather incredibly modern design as well. The high-waisted pants had a wide-legged silhouette which made them a super comfortable, convenient, and classy fashion choice.

However, the dramatic flares at the edge of the pants are what made them extra special. These floor-length long flared pants looked very stylish with the matching blazer and visibly modernized the diva’s professional wear, giving it a rather sassy allure. The perfectly tailored fitting of the blazer also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure. It’s hard not to fall for this effortlessly cool outfit. This is a clear choice for those modern fashionistas who adore all things colorful, don’t you agree?

How did Alia Bhatt choose to further elevate her sassy ensemble?

Furthermore, Alia chose to complete her outfit with chunky pristine white-colored wedge heels which ended up complementing her outfit while giving an overall harmonious appeal to her outfit. Meanwhile, the talented actress from Student of the Year also decided to leave her hair open, styling her dark tresses into a naturally wavy hairstyle that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders and back while framing her face to sheer perfection.

Additionally, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress opted for a subtle, natural makeup look, with highlighted and blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and the prettiest matte nude-colored lipstick. This look helped the talented actress flaunt her natural beauty and incomparable smile.

Moreover, Bhatt chose to take the minimalistic route as she accessorized this one. The diva added simple statement stud earrings and a matching ring to add some much-needed bling and elevate her fabulous ensemble. We totally adore the diva’s wise choices for this one. The diva ended up proving that corporate day-to-night wear is an aesthetic that is here to stay.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt's outfit? Would you like to wear something like this to an event, party, or soiree? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments.

