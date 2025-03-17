Raveena Tandon wears Rs 64.9k outfit on daughter Rasha Thadani’s birthday and slays like a true diva

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is a top-notch fashionista and her classy fashion choices are proof. She doesn’t shy away from experimenting with bold patterns, and colors and manages to turn heads with her outfits. Snapped in an all-black look for daughter Rasha Thadani’s birthday bash, the ‘90s sensation added a little gold detailing to her look. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The Aranyak actress started with a cropped jumper from celeb favorite Sandro Paris. Designed in a sleeveless style with a high-round neck, the blouse added a classy touch to her look. Flaunting a touch of sparkle, the top dazzled with a gold-toned border along the waistline. The black jumper came with a price tag of Rs. 28,000.

Keeping it classy, Raveena matched this fit with a long-line skirt. Picking a black palette for the midi skirt, she ended up fashioning a co-ord set. Mirroring the classy detailing like the top, the skirt also featured a gold-toned border along the waistline and the hem. Designed by the same label, the skirt came with a price tag of Rs. 36,900.

Well, Raveena didn’t just stop there. Adding a lavish touch to her look, she paired the matching set with gladiator sandals from Valentino; with gold color studs to complement the black and gold palette of her outfit.

That’s not all, Tandon made another luxe addition to her ensemble. Playing the stylish mama, she pulled out a Stella McCartney from her luxury bag collection. Matching her fit in black and gold, the bag came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,29,000. The gold chain detailing on the handbag added the perfect Gen-Z touch to her outfit.

The star accessorized with heavy golden hoops and a wide bracelet. Flaunting her straight-styled locks, she showed off a natural makeup look. Opting for a nude tone, Tandon kept it sparkly with a touch of highlighter. Accentuating her eyes with liner and mascara, she completed her look with a bold cherry red lip shade.

What do you think of Raveena’s look for Rasha’s birthday? Tell us in the comments below.