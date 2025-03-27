Ananya Panday's tribal-meet-aesthetic moment in Anamika Khanna's palazzo pants and metallic embellished blouse is worth taking a bow for

Ananya Panday's ramp walk is always a moment we want to keep playing on a loop. Yesterday, on March 26, she walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at Lakmé Fashion Week, glamorously rocking her couture look. Her statement blue pants were a highlight on their own, perfectly paired with a never-seen-before blouse. Curious to know the details of her look? Let’s dive in!

Walking the ramp for Anamika Khanna, Ananya Panday completely owned the stage with her charisma. She was dressed in classy, deep royal blue palazzo pants that were truly statement-worthy. The high-waisted fit added a well-framed height to the actress's appearance, while intricate metallic patterns adorned the fabric, giving her look a regal charm. Moreover, the wide-leg silhouette was effortlessly chic, ensuring ease of movement.

Her bottoms were undoubtedly the centerpiece—until her blouse took the spotlight. This was no ordinary blouse made of fabric or embroidery; instead, it was something never seen before. It was meticulously crafted with metallic embellishments, chains, and coins, giving off an armor-like feel. She styled it in a crisscross fashion across her upper body, allowing the pallu to cascade down her back like a dupatta. It was the perfect fusion of tribal and modern aesthetics, leaving the audience awestruck by this creative masterpiece.

In terms of accessories, she left her ears and neck bare, drawing attention to her wrists, which were adorned with silver bangles extending just below her elbows. Ensuring a balanced look, the Call Me Bae actress tied her hair back into a sleek and neat bun, with no loose strands.

Her outfit and accessories were stunning, but her makeup was equally charming. She enhanced her beauty with smoky eyeshadow, neutral-toned hues, and a nude glossy lipstick, seamlessly tying all the details together.

Ananya Panday's latest look was absolutely breathtaking—a fashion moment we never saw coming! From her blouse to her palazzo pants and accessories, every element was meticulously designed to create an unforgettable statement.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s look? Let us know in the comments below!