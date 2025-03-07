Sobhita Dhulipala’s vacation wardrobe nails both casual ease in Gucci loafers and statement elegance in black gown worth Rs 11,120

Naga Chaitanya’s wife and talented actress, Sobhita Dhulipala, is making waves with her impeccable performances. She recently shared a glimpse of her fun and food-filled vacation. She was on vacation with her husband, grabbing our attention with both her casual and high-fashion statements—a cozy sweatshirt and a stunning black backless gown. Let's spill the deets on her ensembles!

Sobhita Dhulipala’s vacation diaries were a whole mood—they had everything from enjoying a fun WWE match to munching on delicacies and, of course, posing in breathtaking outfits.

The actress decided to explore the streets and enjoy some delicious food in a grey sweatshirt, featuring a classic round neckline and loose full sleeves that cinched at the edges. She effortlessly styled it with a pair of straight-fit blue jeans, sitting high on her waist—simple yet perfect for an everyday look or outings with friends.

For styling, Sobhita embraced her natural self, and honestly, we loved it! Her hair was messily tied into a bun, and her face glowed naturally with no makeup. To complete the look, she slipped on Gucci black loafers worth approximately Rs 95K.

Moving on to her glamorous ensemble, Naga Chaitanya’s wife looked enchanting in a stunning black satin gown worth ₹11,120 from Layrrd. The sleeveless gown featured a flattering silhouette that beautifully accentuated her physique. However, the real showstopper was the back—its backless design added a bold edge to her appearance.

For styling, the actress channeled vintage vibes with her hair neatly styled in a side partition, with loose waves adding volume. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for elegant studs. As for makeup, she kept it subtle yet striking—her eyes exuded drama with black kajal and warm-toned eyeshadow. To enhance her look, she added a touch of blush to her cheeks and finished off with a nude-shade lipstick.

Both of The Night Manager actress’s vacation looks carried different vibes—her casual outfit exuded carefree energy, while her black gown radiated bold elegance.