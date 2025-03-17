Korean Fashion Trend: Rashmika Mandanna shows how to style laid-back airport look in striped pants

Rashmika Mandanna, who won hearts with her power-packed performances in Pushpa and Chhaava, was recently spotted traveling in a basic yet stylish look. Adding another standout ensemble to her airport lookbook, she effortlessly showcased a denim crop top paired with striped Korean-style pants and a touch of luxury. Her outfit perfectly balanced comfort and style, making a strong case for easygoing travel fashion. Let’s dive into the details!

When it comes to airport fashion, Rashmika Mandanna proved that making a statement doesn’t always require an over-the-top look—sometimes, basics are enough. She opted for a denim crop shirt featuring a deep V-neckline and rolled-up sleeves, keeping it simple yet striking.

But wait—she took it a step further by pairing her denim shirt with striped Korean style pants. The high-waist, loose-fit silhouette ensured maximum comfort, making every movement effortless. More than just an outfit, this Rashmika Mandanna-inspired look is a perfect choice to elevate everyday fashion and casual outings with friends.

The Pushpa: The Rise actress gave her basic airport fashion a luxury twist with a striking red sling bag from Versace, worth Rs 2,74,900. It’s the little details that truly enhanced her look—the round earrings added a touch of elegance, while her cool sunglasses were both practical and stylish.

Always a fan of minimalism, the National crush embraced a no-makeup makeup look, opting for a subtle blush glow on her cheekbones and a nude lipstick finish. To enhance the laid-back vibe, she styled her hair in a sleek bun, ensuring the focus remained on all the details of her airport look.

As for footwear, she kept it effortlessly comfortable with thick black strap flats, proving that style doesn’t have to come at the cost of ease.

This airport look is a testament to the fact that you don’t need excessive bling to turn heads. Rashmika perfectly balances basics with statement accessories, showing that “less is more” can be just as inspiring. Save this look for later—or take notes!