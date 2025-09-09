Kajal Aggarwal passes away in a road accident? Actress breaks silence on viral fake death hoax

Kajal Aggarwal has been making headlines for something too concerning. In recent days, an unverified post on social media claimed that the actress had been involved in a serious road accident and suffered major injuries. This left all her fans and well-wishers shattered, and netizens started expressing prayers and support online. Now, the actress took to her social media to clear the air and put a full stop to these rumors.

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal rubbishes rumors around her accident

Taking to her social media, Kajal Aggarwal shared a long note on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "I've come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it's quite amusing because it's absolutely untrue". She went on to add, "By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let's keep our focus on positivity and truth instead".

Kajal Aggarwal’s work front

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar. The film did not perform that well at the box office, but we got to see her sharing screen space with Bhaijaan. The film also saw Prateik Babbar and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Kajal also had a cameo in Kannappa, the Telugu-language epic devotional movie, which hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. The film began streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2025.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the actress has an exciting lineup of movies in the future. She has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3, and the other is one of the much-awaited films, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly portray Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, opposite Yash, who plays Ravana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with the first instalment expected to release during Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Ghaati on OTT: Where to watch Anushka Shetty’s action crime movie online after theatrical run? Find out