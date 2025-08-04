12 Surya Namaskar poses Malaika Arora swears by for her perfectly toned body

Malaika Arora has been a part of the showbiz for several years. The actress is celebrated not just for her career but also for her unwavering commitment to health and fitness, with yoga being a central part of her regimen. At 51, she maintains an outstanding physique that many find aspirational.

Malaika follows a rigorous and varied exercise routine and balanced diet with an emphasis on mental wellness. She actively promotes yoga and wellness. Speaking of yoga, the fitness icon performs Surya Namaskar for her perfectly toned body.

Malaika Arora performing 12 poses of Surya Namaskar

On Monday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a video of traditional Surya Namaskar. The actress can be seen performing 12 yoga poses inside a room with her furry friend on her side. She is sporting a bralette and shorts during the yoga session.

The dancer-model begins Surya Namaskar with Pranamasana, which is also known as Prayer Pose. In this pose, yoga practitioners stand with their feet kept together. Then they join hands in a prayer position. This pose improves mental peace, activation of the heart chakra, and enhanced muscle strength and posture.

She then performs Hasta Uttanasana, in which a practitioner is required to raise his/her arms. Next in line comes Padahastasana, also called Hand to Foot Pose.

Don’t miss Cobra Pose and Mountain Pose

Other yoga postures include Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose), Dandasana (Stick Pose/Plank), Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salute), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Parvatasana (Mountain Pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose), and Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose).

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star concludes it with Hasta Uttanasana followed by Pranamasana.

Malaika Arora calls yoga ‘sacred mantra’

In her Instagram post, the 51-year-old actress called yoga a ‘sacred mantra’ and shared the benefits of performing these postures.

“Surya Namaskar is not just a physical practice; it’s a sacred mantra. Each breath attunes you to solar energy, awakening your Sushumna Nadi (right nostril or sun), dissolving inner fog, and syncing your rhythm with nature’s eternal flow. Done with awareness, it becomes a moving prayer—a daily offering to the light within and around you (sic),” her caption reads.

So, this is the secret of Malaika Arora's ageless beauty, flexibility, and strength.

