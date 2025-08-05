Make perfect classic matcha in 5-minute in Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai style

The Matcha fever has taken over everyone recently, and it's all over social media. Every fitness enthusiast is opting for a matcha drink, and it has become a new health mantra for everyone. There are many who are already seasoned matcha lovers and know everything about it. But if you are someone who is new to this party, then we have the perfect recipe of a classic matcha straight from Dhanashree Verma.

Dhanashree Verma learns how to make matcha

Dhanashree Verma shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was learning how to make a classic matcha from a friend. The video begins with her straining matcha powder in a bowl with the help of a tea strainer and mixing milk in it. Then we can see her mixing the ingredients in the bowl constantly for a long time until they mix well without any lumps, and a good froth develops on the top.

Then we can see her pouring milk into a glass and adding ice cubes to it. Then she mixes it for some time. Later, she holds the glass in one hand and then picks up the bowl where she mixed the matcha in the other hand and slowly pours the mixture into the glass. Her excitement goes to another level when she sees the green color take over the white milk. Then Dhanashree puts a straw in her glass, mixes it and takes a sip. Her expression is proof enough to tell you that the flavors are very refreshing.

Benefits of Matcha

Not many know that Matcha is packed with various antioxidants, and it's not just a drink but a versatile ingredient that can be used in making lattes, desserts and countless recipes. This is an ancient Japanese staple that brings a modern twist to our lifestyle. This vibrant green tea proves it is more than just a trend.

