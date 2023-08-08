Tom Holland’s Workout Routine to Get a Shredded Athletic Body

Well-toned physique, especially of our favorite superhero characters leaves us awestruck. And, their agility and strength make us curious about their lifestyle. Tom Holland’s workout routine, being one among them, has always been a topic of interest among people. An English actor, Tom has gained more fame and prominence with his dynamic role as Spider-Man. Besides his phenomenal performance, his muscular build and exceptional flexibility also made him the center of admiration. He has received numerous compliments not only from his fans but also from other Marvel characters who can’t help but praise his brilliance, both on-screen and off-screen.

Quoting Spider-Man, “I believe there’s a hero in all of us.” Let’s get a sneak peek at Spider-Man’s workout routine to know more about his heroic transformation.

Who Is Tom Holland?

Thomas Stanley Holland, popularly known as Tom Holland is an English actor. Born on 1st June 1996, he grew up in Southwest London, England. Tom discovered his love for acting, dancing, and musicals when he was 9 years old. He joined a hip-hop dancing class. He performed at the 2006 Richmond Dance Festival and that’s where he was noticed by a choreographer who arranged an audition for him. After thorough training and acrobatic and ballet lessons, Tom performed in Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London where he received immense appreciation. His breakthrough role was in 2012 as Lucas in The Impossible, a thriller movie for which he also bagged the Hollywood Film Spotlight Award and got nominated for best newcomer.

Amidst different career options, this was perhaps his cue to pursue acting full-time. He continued to give commendable performances in dramas and television shows including How I Live Now and In the Heart of the Sea. However, to date, his role as Spider-Man, Peter Parker has outweighed all his roles. Besides acting, he also directed a short film Tweet in 2016. Tom won a British Academy Film Award, BAFTA Rising Star Award, and Saturn Award on 3 different occasions. Not to miss, Tom is the youngest actor to play a title role in Marvel Cinematic Universe Films — Spider-Man: Homecoming. Speaking of his personal life, Tom revealed that he was troubled by sleepwalking and sleep paralysis. However, his well-toned body and massive build transformation continue to grab the spotlight.

Tom Holland’s Workout Routine

Tom Holland’s workout routine requirement for his role as Spider-Man came at a rather short routine. He had to gain a solid amount of muscle within 6 weeks or so. However, George Ashwell, Tom’s personal trainer, supported his journey to attain the massive transformation he needed to ace this role and get the maximum flexibility and strength that was called for. Ashwell shared that he wanted to focus on functional exercises and high-intensity interval training more to ensure Tom didn’t get hurt during his versatile workout sessions. The results were that Tom gained 7 kg of lean muscle after 6 weeks of training and dietary changes that astonished people.

Tom Holland worked out almost 5 days a week. His rigorous training and superhero body are an inspiration for gym enthusiasts and people who aspire to have a shredded body. Even though he has gymnasium expertise and a background in dance, his 6-day hardcore workout demanded extreme dedication and commitment. He focused on:

Proper Stretching Sessions: Tom had a proper stretching session before he began his workouts and after he concluded his workout sessions. As per studies, stretching, in general, enhances the tolerances of muscles, and stretching done as a part of warm-up reduces passive stiffness to enhance the range of movement during workouts (1).

Tom had a proper stretching session before he began his workouts and after he concluded his workout sessions. As per studies, stretching, in general, enhances the tolerances of muscles, and stretching done as a part of warm-up reduces passive stiffness to enhance the range of movement during workouts (1). Whole Body Circuit Training: Circuit training has proven to decrease body fat, body weight, BMI, and waist circumference, apart from enhancing the physical fitness of an individual (2). Circuit training can also help in reducing cardiovascular diseases and metabolic syndrome, especially in obese people (2). Tom did 3 sets of bench presses, floor wipers, dips, grip pull-ups, chin-ups, etc. He also did a straight leg raise and posterior chain legs to build his abs. As for building muscles and trips, he did weighted dips. Apart from that, his focus was dumbbell thrusters that might have been effective for boosting his metabolism, muscular strength, and flexibility.

Circuit training has proven to decrease body fat, body weight, BMI, and waist circumference, apart from enhancing the physical fitness of an individual (2). Circuit training can also help in reducing cardiovascular diseases and metabolic syndrome, especially in obese people (2). Tom did 3 sets of bench presses, floor wipers, dips, grip pull-ups, chin-ups, etc. He also did a straight leg raise and posterior chain legs to build his abs. As for building muscles and trips, he did weighted dips. Apart from that, his focus was dumbbell thrusters that might have been effective for boosting his metabolism, muscular strength, and flexibility. EMS Training: EMS training has proven to be an effective approach for attaining changes in body composition and strength in relatively shorter periods (3). Tom shared that it required a lot of strength to do this training and it wasn’t easier had it not been for other forms of training, he might have not been able to accomplish it and get his body to tolerate it.

EMS training has proven to be an effective approach for attaining changes in body composition and strength in relatively shorter periods (3). Tom shared that it required a lot of strength to do this training and it wasn’t easier had it not been for other forms of training, he might have not been able to accomplish it and get his body to tolerate it. Aerobic Exercises: According to some studies, aerobic exercise has a significant impact on self-esteem, mental health, anxiety, and insomnia (4). Tom learned gymnasium in childhood and gave time to swimming, dancing, boxing, etc. His workout routine also included box jumps, floor dippers, leg raises, mountain climbers, and a variety of other activities that gave his body diverse functioning.

According to some studies, aerobic exercise has a significant impact on self-esteem, mental health, anxiety, and insomnia (4). Tom learned gymnasium in childhood and gave time to swimming, dancing, boxing, etc. His workout routine also included box jumps, floor dippers, leg raises, mountain climbers, and a variety of other activities that gave his body diverse functioning. Bodybuilding Exercises: Tom specially focused on bodyweight workout for his upper chest region to crave out pecs. Perhaps, it was not just fitting into that Spider-Man suit but also about acing the Superman look in the most charming way possible.

Tom specially focused on bodyweight workout for his upper chest region to crave out pecs. Perhaps, it was not just fitting into that Spider-Man suit but also about acing the Superman look in the most charming way possible. Cardio: Tom would ensure he did cardio during his workouts. He would do seven sets of each — warm up with stretches or running, walking in-between, and then give time to his body for rest and cool-down walk.

Tom would ensure he did cardio during his workouts. He would do seven sets of each — warm up with stretches or running, walking in-between, and then give time to his body for rest and cool-down walk. Bear Crawling: Tom did bear crawls for at least 60 days every day and this might also be his secret for getting in an amazing shape. An unusual exercise for some, but Ashwell ensured that Tom enhanced his mobility to deliver those quick Spider-Man movements and actions.

Tom did bear crawls for at least 60 days every day and this might also be his secret for getting in an amazing shape. An unusual exercise for some, but Ashwell ensured that Tom enhanced his mobility to deliver those quick Spider-Man movements and actions. Deadlift: Tom would deadlift twice his body weight to build body endurance and strength. He would usually go for 7-10 reps for this particular deadlift.

Tom would deadlift twice his body weight to build body endurance and strength. He would usually go for 7-10 reps for this particular deadlift. Renegade Rows: Tom also focused on renegade rows which are mostly recommended for augmenting the flexibility of the body. He would go for 10-12 reps and then follow it up with rest and relaxing his body.

Tom Holland’s Diet Plan

Tom Holland followed a clean and strict diet. He cut out on unhealthy food choices and opted for wholesome options.

Breakfast: For breakfast, Tom had eggs and fruit. Eggs make up for an excellent breakfast as they are an excellent source of essential amino acids, and the highest-quality proteins and are also proven to reduce calorie intake, promote weight reduction as well as cause a decrease in appetite (5). As for fruits, they are a good source of dietary fiber, minerals, vitamins, phytochemicals, antioxidants, etc. (6).

For breakfast, Tom had eggs and fruit. Eggs make up for an excellent breakfast as they are an excellent source of essential amino acids, and the highest-quality proteins and are also proven to reduce calorie intake, promote weight reduction as well as cause a decrease in appetite (5). As for fruits, they are a good source of dietary fiber, minerals, vitamins, phytochemicals, antioxidants, etc. (6). Lunch: Tom consumed lean proteins and fresh vegetables. Especially for dinner, he consumed lean meat and green veggies. Lean protein has proven to be an excellent source of high-quality proteins and essential amino acids that is effective for many bodily functions including muscle metabolism, growth, and repair, immune system etc (7). As for green veggies, besides being a source of dietary fiber, most of them are also rich in vitamin C, and they are also proven to have cardioprotective benefits (8).

Tom consumed lean proteins and fresh vegetables. Especially for dinner, he consumed lean meat and green veggies. Lean protein has proven to be an excellent source of high-quality proteins and essential amino acids that is effective for many bodily functions including muscle metabolism, growth, and repair, immune system etc (7). As for green veggies, besides being a source of dietary fiber, most of them are also rich in vitamin C, and they are also proven to have cardioprotective benefits (8). Dinner: Tom’s dinner included lean meat and potatoes. Potatoes are highly enriched with vitamin C, carbohydrates, potassium, and dietary fiber and offer high energy with little fat (9). So, Tom’s dinner was packed with nutrition and energy.

Tom’s dinner included lean meat and potatoes. Potatoes are highly enriched with vitamin C, carbohydrates, potassium, and dietary fiber and offer high energy with little fat (9). So, Tom’s dinner was packed with nutrition and energy. Snacks : Tom snacked on protein shakes. Consuming protein shakes has proven to have many advantages including optimizing physical performance, promoting recovery post-training as well as enhancing endurance for exercise (10).

: Tom snacked on protein shakes. Consuming protein shakes has proven to have many advantages including optimizing physical performance, promoting recovery post-training as well as enhancing endurance for exercise (10). No Junk Food: Tom avoided junk consumption and switched to healthy alternatives. Junk food not only contains a great amount of saturated fat but is also high in calories and salt which may lead to obesity, coronary heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and other health concerns (11).

Tom avoided junk consumption and switched to healthy alternatives. Junk food not only contains a great amount of saturated fat but is also high in calories and salt which may lead to obesity, coronary heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and other health concerns (11). Adequate Hydration: The benefits of keeping your body hydrated are numerous. Consuming water and ensuring your body is properly hydrated is crucial to maintaining your body’s temperature. The role of water is quite effective in enhancing physical performance, especially for athletes, gym enthusiasts, and sporty individuals (12).

The benefits of keeping your body hydrated are numerous. Consuming water and ensuring your body is properly hydrated is crucial to maintaining your body’s temperature. The role of water is quite effective in enhancing physical performance, especially for athletes, gym enthusiasts, and sporty individuals (12). Multivitamins: Another thing that was integrated into Tom’s routine was multivitamins. He would have them as per his schedule to suit his nutritional requirements.

Conclusion

Looking athletic calls for healthy dietary choices and a rigorous exercise routine. With shredding those extra pounds, you may also need to ensure that you’re building muscle mass, strength, and power to get a sculpted physique. Tom Holland’s workout routine is a spectacular example to follow for not only getting in shape but getting a strong and muscular build by being consistent and dedicated. With consistent discipline, sustainable eating choices, and hard work, the results you get may as well be rewarding and flattering.

