Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna praises host Farah Khan in 1st video after victory, reveals why he's scared to go back home

The first season of Celebrity MasterChef has come to an end with a beautiful finale. The dishes made in the last episode are absolutely unmissable. Chef Sanjeev kapoor along with other chefs tasted the dishes and announced Gaurav Khanna as the winner. The moment is definitely the highlight of the season. Now, post his win, he praised host Farah Khan in the first video. He also shared he’s scared to go back home as his wife will now make him work in the kitchen whenever he isn’t shooting.

Sony Entertainment Television recently took to Instagram and dropped a video of winner Gaurav Khanna, who is seen standing with his Celebrity MasterChef trophy. In the video, he says, “Winner 2025, first ever celebrity masterchef. Bahut hi umda journey rahi hai. Jaise chef Ranveer episodes mein kehte aaye hai jese farsh se arsh tak ka ek safar hai wo pura complete cycle hua hai. From uneatable dish to unbeatable performance. Aur meine beech mein kaha bhi tha ki mein unbeatable ke baad aab unstoppable banna chahta hu.”

(Winner 2025, first ever Celebrity MasterChef. It’s been an incredible journey. Like Chef Ranveer kept saying throughout the episodes—this has been a journey from the ground to the skies, and now it feels like that cycle is complete. From making an uneatable dish to delivering an unbeatable performance. I even said midway that after being unbeatable, I now want to become unstoppable).

He added, “Mein bahut khush hu ki gharwalo ke aashirwad se, aap logo ke pyaar se aur mere bhagwan ki daya se afterall trophy ghar hi aa rahi hai. Meri mummy hamesha bachpan se, jab se mein school jata tha bolti thi Gaurav tum bahut hi ziddi bachche ho. Lekin aaj dekhiye mummy wahi zidd kaam aayi aur jab meine apni mom ko phone karke bola ki dekho yeh log sab bol rahe hai mein apni zidd ki wajah se jetaa hu, toh badi khush hui wo.”

(I’m truly happy that—with the blessings of my family, the love from all of you, and by God’s grace—the trophy is finally coming home. My mom used to always say when I was a kid going to school, ‘Gaurav, you’re such a stubborn child.’ But look, Mom, today that very stubbornness paid off. When I called her and said, ‘Look, everyone’s saying I won because of my stubbornness,’ she was so happy).

Gaurav Khanna also praised host Farah Khan and said, “Meine jab apni wife Akansha ko bola ki dekh meri zidd kaam aayi, toh unhone bola ghar pe khana mujhe banana padega. Toh kahi na kahi khushi bhi hai aur darr bhi hai ki ghar ke kitchen mein bhi phasne wala hu mein. Jis din shoot nai hoga uss din jo mein episode mein karta aa raha hu waha karunga. Yaha toh phir bhi Farah mam achi thi ki unhone khana tissue mein nikaal ke bade izzat se niche rakha, gharwala kese react karenge kharab bana toh I really don’t know.”

(And when I told my wife Akanksha, ‘See, my stubbornness worked,’ she said, ‘Now I’ll have to cook at home!’ So there’s joy, but also a bit of fear that I might get stuck in the kitchen at home too. On the days I don’t have a shoot, I’ll be doing exactly what I’ve been doing on the show. At least here, Farah ma’am was kind, she respectfully took the food out with a tissue and put it down gently. At home, if the food turns out bad, I really don’t know how they’ll react).

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was the first runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the second runner-up.

