Gemini to Sagittarius: 5 Zodiac signs who are most difficult to deal with when in love

Do you know what can stand in the way of those long-lasting romantic love stories? Certain traits or personality of your lover! Some people are free, easy and happy-go-lucky and they are most easy to deal with in a relationship while dealing with people who are very analytical in love can be irritating. Taking hints about the personality of your partner from their zodiac sign can save you both from frustration and an unhappy relationship. Here is a list of 5 zodiac signs who might not be laid-back, easy-going and are most difficult to deal with when in love.

Gemini

Geminis are born talkers! People with this sign often talk a lot and they often forget to pay heed to what their partner wants to say, as a result, this leads to bad communication and an unsuccessful relationship. Geminis are often lost in their own thoughts or just want to stand by their points and are hard to deal with when it comes to communication. Signified by lookalikes, this zodiac sign often represents dual nature that sometimes leads to miscommunication in love. Saying something and doing exactly the opposite of it is something that’s in their nature and because of all these reasons, an extra struggle is required while dating a Gemini.

Taurus

Just like Gemini, it is quite demanding to be in love with a Taurus as their nature is extremely stubborn. Taurus believes in the concept of “my way or the highway” and they are usually not very compromising in nature. Moreover, taurans never agree with anyone which becomes the reason for arguments in a relationship and they often end up taking exits.

Aquarius

Aquarians are introverts and they have problems expressing their feelings which makes them hard to be with. Unfortunately, they lack compassion and that’s what makes it a challenging task to tell them about your feelings. Moreover, what’s even more problematic is they don’t openly say what’s going on inside their head or heart which further gives all the wrong signals to their partner.

Scorpio

Scorpios can be a little dominating and intense when it comes to love. They often get jealous and hurt because they love just too much. Besides, they are secretive and do not spill their feelings, all of which make it tough to be in a relationship with a scorpion.

Sagittarius

People with this zodiac sign love to go out and make new friends every day and being such a wanderer by nature, they give a wrong picture of their personality to their lovers. Even if they are completely in love, they fear the idea of commitment and being in one place for a long time and often end up going away. Not just that, they often take their lover for granted and that is why it can be overwhelming to be in a relationship with them.

