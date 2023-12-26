55 Being Used Quotes That’ll Help You Stand Up for Yourself

Feeling like you are being used can be very painful and leave a lasting impact. The heart might ache whereas your soul might feel lost. This is when you need to find your inner peace. Like letting go quotes that can help you find solace , these being used quotes can help you stand up for yourself.

Reading these nuggets of wisdom (often hard-earned) will surely calm down your chaotic mind and help you set some healthy boundaries in your personal and professional life. These are not just mere inspirational quotes, they are words that may lend you much-needed clarity and guidance — at the very least, something to relate to.

Whether you are being used by someone for money, love, or power, this bank of quotes will get you on the right track and make you feel much better. So, don’t sit dormant, chin up, know your worth , and keep your boundaries intact.

Being Used Quotes That’ll Make You Feel Better

Scroll down to snatch a glimpse of quotes about being used by someone you love, respect, or admire. We promise they will strengthen your soul!

Best Quotes About Being Used And Taken for Granted

1. “Everyone is a tool for someone. The thing to consider is what exactly one should be used for.” — Erich Hoeber

2. “Know the difference between helping others and being used by them.” — Agnes Bonas

3. “Being used is not a destiny; it’s a choice.” — Assegid Habtewold

4. “It’s breaking my heart the way this world is so mean to people with pure intentions and soft hearts. With time I’ve seen much cruelty towards good people that instead of being cherished, they are actually being used.” — Samiha Totanji

5. “If you feel you are always being used, thank Almighty He made you useful.” ― Ibn Jeem

6. “If someone is using you, you can deny their access.” ― Chante’ Whisonant

7. “Is that what love is? Using people? And maybe that’s what hate is - not being able to use people.” — Tennessee Williams

8. “I kinda felt like the first slice of bread in the bag. Everyone touched me, but no one wanted me.” ― Kelly Moran



9. “People know who they can walk over and who they can’t. If someone is walking all over you it’s because they know you’ll put up with it.” — Sonya Parker

10. “There is no harm in being used. We all use one another daily. But were you misused by me? I can think of no one alive who could have performed better under the demands of your fate.” — Thomm Quackenbush

11. “You don’t have to let yourself be used like toilet paper and flushed down the toilet.” — Mike Jason

12. “Nice people hate saying ‘no’ to their friends and family, that’s why they get used and taken advantage of.” — Sonya Parker

13. “Anyone who allows other people to control and guide their destiny will eventually become bitter and feel used and taken advantage of.” — Innah Delos Angeles

14. “There will always be someone, somewhere, who will use you if you let them. Keep yourself guarded. Don’t overlook the obvious.” — Carla Jackson

15. “Always question everything, and never let yourself be used. Never become somebody’s pawn.” — Ciara Graves

16. “Even the most caring people can get tired of being taken for granted.” — Nishan Panwar

17. “Just because you don’t use people, doesn’t mean they won’t use you.” ― Mary Joye

18. “Do not allow yourself to be used for a life that is below your potential for good.” — Michael McFadden

19. “If there are people in your life that you feel are using you, you need to reset the boundaries. Learn to say, “no.” People only treat us as bad as we allow.” ― Laura Barrette Shannon

20. “You will be taken for granted. You may be hurt to your very core, and still be asked to give a little more!” ― Adiela Akoo, Lost in a Quatrain

Being Taken Advantage of Quotes

21. “With all the toys in the world people choose feelings to play with.” — Tyga

22. “People confuse goodness with weakness. It is weak people, not good people (goodness demands strength), who are taken advantage of.” — Dennis Prager

23. “I’ve worked too hard and built too much to be taken advantage of. I know my worth and what I bring to the table.” —Tony A. Gaskins

24. “It’s easy to be taken advantage of if you’re not honest.” — Katherine Heigl

25. “I had been gullible, naive, soft, pliable. That’s why I got taken advantage of. To survive, you have to have tough skin.” — Tia Carrere

26. “Realize that the game of life is the game of, to some extent, being taken advantage of by people who make a science of it. Whether they are in government or personal life or in business, they’re everywhere.” — Walter Kirn

27. “You can’t always be nice. That’s how people take advantage of you. Sometimes you have to set boundaries.” — Ritu Ghatourey

28. “Sometimes you try to help people, and it backfires on you, and then they try to take advantage of you.” — Bill Cosby

29. “It’s when you get complacent that you get taken advantage of.” — Tony A. Gaskins

30. “Trust is built when someone is vulnerable and not taken advantage of.” — Bob Vanourek

31. “Know when you’re being taken advantage of.” — Agnes Bonas

32. “Don’t let your kind nature be taken advantage of. Step up for yourself, don’t be a doormat.” — Insha S. Qazi

Tired of Being Used Quotes

33. “I am tired of being used, hurt, and cast aside. It is my turn to use. My turn to hurt.” — Marie Lu

34. "I will not allow anyone to use me as a doormat. I am worth more than that." — Oprah Winfrey

35. “I’m tired of breaking down. I’m tired of this silly game. I’m done and giving up. Sorry, I guess you need to look for a new play toy.” — Taryn Styles

36. “I’ve grown tired of being used; And I’m sick and tired of being accused; Now I’m walking away from you; And I’m not coming back.” — James Morrison

37. “I see the freedom at the end of the road; I’ve heard so many lies and I’ve taken the blows; Give it to me take it from me nobody knows; Sick of being used and I’m gonna explode.” — Zoltan E Teglas

38. “Sick of seeing you bruised and burnt out; Ugly and low, so sick and tired of; Being sick and tired of being used and abused; That’s right.” — David James Ball

Done Being Used Quotes

39. “When you’re done with being used, you become desperate to fight back and it doesn’t matter how far you go, as long as you go. It’s like a bomb that’s ticking inside you and the longer you keep it in, the louder the explosion and the greater the damage.” — Arti Manani

40. “And I’m counting down the moments until I am left alone; ‘cause I’m done with being used to fill the hole that’s in your soul.” — Keli Thomson

41. "I will not be used as a means to an end. I am a person with my own worth and dignity." — Malala Yousafzai

42. "I won't let anyone use me as a punching bag. I am strong, resilient, and worthy of love and respect." — Jada Pinkett Smith

43. “I feel like I’m a library book. I’ve been used, tossed around, and put down. I’m just waiting for someone who thinks I’m good enough to keep.” — Francine Chiar

44. “I need you, not it. And I’m done being used. If you’re going to take from me, you’re going to start giving back, and I’ll start with your heart.” — Delilah S. Dawson

45. "I will not be a victim of anyone's games. I am in control of my own life, and I will not let anyone use me for their own gain." — Beyoncé

46. “Do not let yourself be used, exhausted, emptied by others. Have firm boundaries and say yes when you want to, and no when you don’t want to do something requested of you.” ― Dr. Jodi-Anne M Smith

47. When you stop getting used, you either adjust your boundaries or change the company you keep.” — Tony Gaskins

Being Used in a Relationship Quotes

48. “She doesn’t know she’s being used and it would break her heart in two.” — Frazier

49. “If a girl wasn't loved a little bit, without the depth of affection that might at least be mistaken for love, she was being used, and no one was the better for being used” ― Dean Koontz

50. “Now you’re being used and you’re so confused that there’s nothing left to gain; Baby you could be in your lover’s reign.” — Michael Sterling

51. "I am not a tool for your convenience. I am a human being with my own thoughts and feelings." — Unknown

52. “A brilliant lie. / All the time that was spent, / Being used, I should have said, / Goodbye and thanks for the memories.” ― Ashley Hittesdorp

53. “While someone may have used you, that experience may have made you stronger, wiser, and better.” — Richard Osibanjo

54. “What’s worse than being alone? being used, lied to, deceived, left behind and completely forgotten.” — Kreayshawn

55. “You used me. You made me feel special then you threw me away when you were bored. You took my trust. You broke my trust. You turned people against me. You turned me against myself.” ― Faith Dismuke

Conclusion

Heartbreaks and heartaches are part and parcel of life and you should learn to accept that. After all, life isn’t a bed of roses. It is a journey wherein you experience unpredictable feelings and deepest fears. There will be times when you will feel betrayed, played, and taken advantage of by your true friend or life partner or closest friends. As small comfort and some motivation, these being used quotes can make you feel a lot better. These words are like powerful reminders to know your worth and move on with your head held high. As the saying goes, "people will only use you if you allow them to do so".

