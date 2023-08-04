70+ Motivational Hope Quotes to Illuminate Your Path Towards Success

Hope is a powerful and fundamental force that sustains us in the face of uncertainty and adversity. It acts as a lifeline when we feel overwhelmed by life's challenges, providing solace and strength to carry on. Hope ignites the spark of possibility within us, fueling our ambitions, dreams, and aspirations. It provides us with encouragement to keep going and a positive outlook on the future. Amidst the trials and tribulations of life, hope quotes emerge as a source of inspiration and comfort. These brief expressions of wisdom encapsulate the essence of faith and offer deep realizations that speak to our spirits. This guide shall serve as a lighthouse, illuminating our path with quotes on hope that remind us of the transformative power it holds — the power to ignite a renewed sense of purpose and optimism in our lives.

70+ Hope quotes to Lift Your Spirit

Within the below-mentioned hope sayings, you’ll be able to find the collective wisdom of philosophers, poets, and historical figures, who, through their profound insights, teach us to embrace optimism even in the face of despair.

Quotes About Hope And Faith

Reading quotations about hope and faith can be motivating, pushing us to take action and keep moving forward, even when the odds seem against us. Check out some of the best ones below:

1. "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness." - Desmond Tutu

2. "Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase." - Martin Luther King Jr.

3. "Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all." - Emily Dickinson

4. "Faith is not the belief that God will do what you want. It is the belief that God will do what is right." - Max Lucado

5. "Hope is a waking dream." - Aristotle

6. "Faith consists in believing when it is beyond the power of reason to believe." - Voltaire

7. "Hope is the companion of power, and mother of success; for who so hopes strongly has within him the gift of miracles." - Samuel Smiles

8. "Faith is to believe what you do not see; the reward of this faith is to see what you believe." - Saint Augustine

9. "Hope is like the sun, which, as we journey toward it, casts the shadow of our burden behind us." - Samuel Smiles

10. "Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light." - Helen Keller

11. "Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today." - Thich Nhat Hanh

12. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore

13. "Hope is being able to see that there is still a light despite all the darkness." - Oprah Winfrey

14. "Faith is the art of holding on to things in spite of your changing moods and circumstances." - C.S. Lewis

15. "Hope is the only thing stronger than fear." - Suzanne Collins

16. "Faith is the strength of my soul." - Lailah Gifty Akita

17. "Hope is being able to see that there is goodness despite all the challenges." - Arianna Huffington

18. "Hope is a powerful thing. Some say it's a different breed of magic altogether." - Stephanie Garber

19. "Faith is taking the first step even when you can't see the whole staircase." - Corrie Ten Boom

20. "Faith is the courage to face your fears and live your dreams." - Roy T. Bennett

22. "Hope is the heartbeat of the soul." - Michelle Horst

22. "Hope is the heartbeat of the soul." - Michelle Horst

23. "Hope is the anchor of the soul." - Emily Dickinson

24. "Faith is the strength of life. If a man lives, he believes in something." - Fyodor Dostoevsky

25. Hope is a passion for the possible." - Søren Kierkegaard

Hopeful Quotes About Life

Hope quotes about our life have the power to offer us the required guidance, helping us navigate life's complexities with a hopeful and open heart. They often encourage us to dream big and aim for the best, showing us that our aspirations are valid and achievable. Here are some of them below:

26. "Hope is the power of being cheerful in circumstances that we know to be desperate." - G.K. Chesterton

27. " Hope is the only bee that makes honey without flowers." - Robert Ingersoll

28. "Hope is the pillar that holds up the world. Hope is the dream of a waking man." - Pliny the Elder

29. "Hope is a good breakfast but a bad supper." - Francis Bacon

30. "Hope is a force of nature. Don't let anyone tell you different." - Jim Butcher

31. "Hope is a waking dream." - French Proverb

32. "Hope is the most exciting thing in life and if you honestly believe that love is out there, it will come. And even if it doesn't come straight away there is still that chance all through your life that it will." - Josh Hartnett

33. "Once you choose hope, anything is possible." - Christopher Reeve

34. "Hope is the only thing stronger than fear." - Robert Ludlum

35. "Hope is the pillar that holds up the world. Hope is the dream of a waking man." - Pliny the Elder

36. "Hope is the only universal liar who never loses his reputation for veracity." - Robert G. Ingersoll

37. "Hope itself is like a star—not to be seen in the sunshine of prosperity, and only to be discovered in the night of adversity." - Charles Haddon Spurgeon

38. "When you're at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on." - Theodore Roosevelt

39. "Hope is like a road in the country; there was never a road, but when many people walk on it, the road comes into existence." - Lin Yutang

40. You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world's problems at once but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own." - Michelle Obama

41. "Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality." - Jonas Salk

42. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." - Maya Angelou

43. "In the realm of ideas everything depends on enthusiasm; in the real world all rests on perseverance." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

44. "Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don't give up." - Anne Lamott

45. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." - Martin Luther King Jr.

46. "Hope is not the conviction that something will turn out well but the certainty that something makes sense, regardless of how it turns out." - Vaclav Havel

47. "Hope is a renewable option: If you run out of it at the end of the day, you get to start over in the morning." - Barbara Kingsolver

48. "Hope is a state of mind, not of the world. Hope, in this deep and powerful sense, is not the same as joy that things are going well or willingness to invest in enterprises that are obviously heading for success, but rather an ability to work for something because it is good." - Vaclav Havel

49. "Hope is the word which God has written on the brow of every man." - Victor Hugo

50. "We must free ourselves of the hope that the sea will ever rest. We must learn to sail in high winds." - Aristotle Onassis

Inspirational Hope Quotes

Hope quotes from influential figures can help remind us of their journeys and accomplishments, showing that hope can lead to great achievements. Check out some of the best ones below:

51. "Hope is the thing that whispers, 'Maybe,' when the whole world shouts 'No.'" - Terri Guillemets

52. "Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." - Helen Keller

53. "In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer." - Albert Camus

54. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore

55. "Hope is the only star that never sets in the dark night of adversity." - Lailah Gifty Akita

56. "In fact, hope is best gained after defeat and failure, because then inner strength and toughness is produced.” — Fritz Knapp

57. "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” — Harriet Tubman

58. "There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for." — J.R.R. Tolkien

59. "A leader is a dealer in hope." — Napoleon Bonaparte

60. "All kids need is a little help, a little hope and somebody who believes in them.” — Magic Johnson

61. "All human wisdom is summed up in two words; wait and hope."- Alexandre Dumas

62. "God grant me the courage not to give up what I think is right even though I think it is hopeless."- Chester W. Nimitz

65. “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”-John Lewis

66. “What I am trying to cultivate is not blind optimism… but radical hope.”- Junot Diaz

67. “In this moment, we can either choose despair or revolution.” -Brittany Packnett Cunningham

68. “I do have reasons for hope: our clever brains, the resilience of nature, the indomitable human spirit, and above all, the commitment of young people when they're empowered to take action.”- Jane Goodall

69. "Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." — Dale Carnegie

70. “No one has a right to sit down and feel hopeless. There is too much work to do.”

70.- Dorothy Day

71. “It turns out, somehow, there are a tremendous number of things to be optimistic about.”- Hank Green

Hope quotes shine like beacons of light in a world full of uncertainties and difficulties, giving us a fresh and meaningful outlook on life. Like the gentle whispers of encouragement, they remind us of the strength that lies within us, urging us to persist, to believe, and to dream even in the face of adversity. As we immerse ourselves in the wisdom of these words, we uncover the resilience of the human spirit, the boundless potential that resides within, and the capacity to conquer even the darkest of moments. So let us cherish the aforementioned quotes, for they remind us that in the realm of hope, the possibilities are endless, and our hearts can forever soar beyond the horizon of what we once thought possible.

