95 Most Stupid Pick-up Lines That Will Make You Cringe And Laugh

Pick-up lines are important when you want to bring your A-game into the dating world. While some of you have mastered the art of delivering a smooth and witty pick-up line, others may find themselves scratching their head to come up with one. Fortunately, there are plenty of funny and stupid pick-up lines that you can use to break the ice to get your crush's attention or start a conversation with someone you are interested in.

But why waste time thinking of the perfect pick-up line when you can find it all here? Our collection of ridiculously stupid pick-up puns is sure to get a laugh and break the ice. Whether you are looking for something cheesy, corny, or downright dumb, start the conversation with these tried-and-true classic lines that are perfect for any occasion!

95 Really Stupid Pick-up Lines That Are So Bad They Are Good And Will Make You Grin

Dumbest Pick-up Lines

1. Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?

2. Did you just come out of the oven? Because you are freaking hot.

3. You must be a campfire. Because you are super hot, and I want s'more.

4. If you and I were socks, we would make a great pair!

5. Are you from Tennessee? Because you are the only Ten I See.

6. Have they already suspended your license for driving all these guys crazy?

7. Is your name Google? Because you have everything I have been searching for.

8. Do you work at Dick's? Because you are sporting the goods!

9. You must be made of cheese. Because you are looking Gouda tonight!

10. Remember me? Oh, that's right, I have only met you in my dreams.

11. Are you a time traveler? Because I can see you in my future!

12. If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber!

13. My buddies bet me that I would be unable to start a conversation with the most beautiful person here. How should we spend their money?

14. You must be jelly. Because jam does not shake like that!

15. I am glad I remembered to bring my library card because I am checking you out!

16. I am no mathematician, but I am pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it.

17. Did we just board the Hogwarts Express? Because it feels like we are headed somewhere magical.

18. Have you been covered in bees recently? I just assumed because you look sweeter than honey.

19. If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing?

20. If you were a chicken, you would be impeccable.

21. I am good at algebra. I can replace your X. You would not even need to figure out Y.

22. If I had to rate you from 1 to 10, I would give you a 9. Because I am the 1 you are missing.

23. Are your parents bakers? Because you are a cutie pie!

24. I have got 1-ply. I have got 2-ply. But all I want is your reply.

25. If you were a phaser on Star Trek, you would be set to stun!

Cheesy Stupid Pick-up Lines

26. Would you like to see a picture of a beautiful person? Okay… let me find a mirror.

27. You look so familiar. Did we not take a class together? I could have sworn we had chemistry.

28. Cupid called. He told me to tell you he needs my heart back.

29. Is it okay if I follow you out of here? My parents always told me to follow my dreams.

30. Are you wi-fi? Because I am feeling a connection.

31. Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk past you again?

32. Knock-knock. Who is there? When where. When where who? Tomorrow night, my house, you.

33. Excuse me, is your name Chamomile? Because you look like hot tea!

34. Know what's on the menu? Me-n-U.

35. I would like to take you to the movies, but they do not let you bring in snacks.

36. If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I would have five cents.

37. Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koala-fications.

38. I would have said "God bless you" after that sneeze, but it looks like he already has.

39. You and I are like nachos with jalapeños. I am super cheesy and you are super hot — we belong together.

40. Your middle name must be Gillette. Because you are the best a man can get!

41. I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

42. I am learning about important dates in history. Want to be one of them?

43. Can you take me to the hospital? I just broke my leg, falling for you.

44. Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!

45. I am not so good at holding conversations. Is it okay if I hold your hand instead?

46. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together.

Stupid Pick-up Lines for Him

47. Have I mentioned that I am writing a book? A phone book to be precise. But it is missing your number.

48. Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me.

49. Have we met? Cause you look a lot like my next boyfriend.

50. Do you drink a lot of Sprite? Because you look so-da-licious!

51. If you were a Transformer you would be Optimus Fine!

52. Are you a parking ticket? Cause you have got fine written all over you!

Stupid Pick-up Lines for Her

53. Hi, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Mr. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?

54. If you were a burger at McDonald's, you would be the McGorgeous.

55. If I had four quarters to give to the four prettiest women in the world, you would have a dollar!

56. Hey girl, are you a beaver? Because daaaaam!

57. Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me!

58. Go ahead, feel my shirt. It is made of boyfriend material!

59. I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away!

Funny Stupid Pick-up Lines

60. I am writing a term paper on the finer things in life, and I was wondering if I could interview you.

61. If you were words on a page, you would be the fine print.

62. I was not always religious. But I am now because you are the answer to all my prayers.

63. Was your dad a boxer? Because you are a knockout!

64. You must be exhausted because you have been running through my mind all day.

65. You must be a high test score. Because I want to take you home and show you to my mother.

66. Your eyes are like IKEA. I am lost in them.

67. You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

68. Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember now. It was in the dictionary next to the word "gorgeous"!

69. Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me feel like I should take you out.

70. I may not be a photographer, but I can picture us together.

71. Want a raisin? No? Well, how about a date?

72. Aside from being drop-dead gorgeous, what do you do for a living?

73. Kiss me if I am wrong. But dinosaurs still exist, right?

74. You owe me a drink. Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine!

75. Are you from France? Because Eiffel for you.

Dumb Cheesy Pick-up Lines

76. Excuse me, do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.

77. I am confused. I thought happiness started with an H. But mine seems to start with U.

78. I was wondering if you had an extra heart. Because mine was just stolen.

79. Hey, you are pretty and I am cute. Together we would be "Pretty Cute".

80. Hey, I am Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?

81. Are you an orphanage? Because I want to give you kids.

82. Life without you is like a broken pencil — pointless.

83. Your eyes are bluer than the Atlantic Ocean. I do not mind being lost at sea.

84. What is that amazing perfume you are wearing? Oh! That is just you? I cannot get enough.

85. Are you a 45-degree angle? Because you are a-cutie!

86. Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.

87. I was blinded by your beauty. You will have to give me your name and number for insurance purposes.

88. Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you are sexy!

89. Sorry, can you help me? I think something's wrong with my eyes. I cannot take them off you.

90. I do not consider myself a hoarder. But I really would like to keep you forever.

91. You are so sweet that you could put Hershey's out of business!

92. Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem just Wright for me!

93. Is there an airport nearby, or was that just my heart taking off?

94. Are you a loan? Because you have my interest!

95. Do you have a bandaid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.

Conclusion

From cringe-worthy one-liners to puns, humor is a great way to break the ice in any situation. Whether you are looking for a laugh or trying to impress someone, these pick-up lines are sure to make an impression. Besides, after looking at this bizarre collection of stupid pick-up lines, it is clear that they are not for the faint-hearted people. Also, as we wrap up our entertaining ride, let us take a moment to appreciate the creativity and wit behind these silly pick-up lines. Who knows - maybe one of them will actually work! Up for a dare?!

