Make Her Blush: 111 Sweet and Cheesy Pick Up Lines for Crush

Breaking the ice with someone can be a daunting task, especially when trying to woo a potential partner. However, the right pick up lines for crush can kill any awkwardness and leave a lasting impression. It's important to try using innovative and unique pick-up lines that reflect your personality and show your interest.

However, it's crucial to always remember to respect your girl and refrain from using harsh or offensive lines. Keep reading to explore some of the witty, adorable, cheesy, knock-knock, and interesting pick-up lines for her that could help you impress your loved one or break the ice on a date. So, without further ado, let's dive in to explore the perfect pick up lines for your crush.

111 Romantic and Flirty pick up lines for crush to Fall in Love With

Get Attention with These Sweet and Cheesy Lines for crush -

1. “Hey, tall, dark, and stunning, you make me gasp!”

2. “I hope you are good at showing the way because your deep blue eyes keep luring me in.”

3. “Call God; I'm seeing one of his angels here on earth.”

4. “We don't have the same appearance as socks, but I'm sure we'd make a good pair.”

5. “I awoke hugging the pillows tightly, so you must have been thinking about me all night.”

6. “Can you catch well? When I gaze at you, I find myself falling over things.”

7. “Are you a French person? due to the fact that you are tall and magnificent like the Eiffel tower.”

8. “You must be chuckling down at me every morning as the sun peeks out.”

9. “You seem to like raisins; do you enjoy going on dates?”

10. “Is it possible to unlock my phone using your phone number?”

11. “My favorite alphabetic combinations are "U" and "I."

12. “What do you do for a living besides tempt men with your seductive charms?”

13. “The way I tumble and subside for you, makes me feel like a snowflake.”

14. “I would have savored your flavor if you were ice cream.”

15. “I wish I could see in two dimensions so I could see you twice.”

16. “You are incredibly elusive, so I could never outsmart you in a game of hide and seek.”

17. “My phone has just frozen. Can you try giving me a call to see if it comes to life?”

18. “You must be aware that the spoken form of love is kissing. Want to see if we have a good conversation?”

Advertisement

19. “I appreciate the gift; I've been grinning ever since you placed it. “

20. “Do you possess an electronics degree? You bring joy into my life.”

Win Your her Heart Over with These Smooth Pick-Up Lines for Crush-

21. “You are a beautiful piece of art, so I assume I'm in an exhibition!”

22. “Do you think there can be true love at first sight, or do I have to pass by again?”

23. “I don't write fairy tales, but I can picture us creating a life together.”

24. “Since I think my heart stopped beating when I first laid eyes on you, should I get a heart transplant?”

25. “Do you feel a doubled-up heartbeat? That's because you possess mine.”

26. “Could I accompany you? I was told to pursue my aspirations.”

27. “You must be Alexa since you are aware of my exact needs!”

28. “I enjoy losing myself in your eyes because they have an oceanic hue.”

29. “My heart races when you walk in, making me feel like I'm at a racing track.”

30. “Your worth to me increases twofold, just like a loan.”

31. “Hershey's chocolate has no chance against you because of how sweet you are.”

32. “Is that lovely face known by a name? Or could I give you a call with mine?”

33. “You seem to be Google because you are everything I've been looking for.”

34. “Have bees stung you before? They are powerless against your sweetness, just like I am.”

35. “You have a honey-like allure, but I bet you have more sweetness.”

36. “I would want to spend the entire day with you if you were a breathtaking scene.”

37. “I've been having problems with my eyes lately, yet I just can't take my eyes off you.”

38. “You resemble a campfire; I would adore cuddling up to you.”

39. “You are as fiery and radiant as the sun, and I can't help but want more.

40. “My friends staked money on the proposition that I wouldn't be able to start a conversation with the club's most attractive woman. What do you intend to do with their money now that I've gained it?”

Advertisement

41. “I seem to know you. We have already met in my dreams, you're right.”

42. “You would be as cool as a cute-cucumber if you were a vegetable.”

43. “I'm good with numbers and I love math. See what I enjoy doing with yours if you give it to me.”

44. “I'm glad I brought my card because getting to check you out is fun.”

45. “You owe me a glass because I spilled my drink as soon as you entered that room.

46. “I'm eager to take you home and brag about you, so you must be a high achiever!”

47. “You must possess special abilities because whenever you are around me, everyone else passes out.”

48. “Do you adore pie baking? You are such a sweetie pie!”

49. “Yes, dinosaurs are still alive and well today. If I'm wrong, buy me a drink.”

50. “Your illnesses result from a deficiency in vitamin "me."

51. “Our love will undoubtedly continue to grow without ever ending, just like the infinite symbol.”

52. “Do you go back in time? I have imagined you as part of my future.”

53. “I've been on Santa's naughty list ever since I saw you, I'm afraid.”

Good pick up lines for your crush to Make a Great First Impression -

54. “I've previously seen you. Oh, I see; there it was, in the dictionary, next to 'gorgeous'.”

55. “As a result of your being the fulfillment of all my prayers, I now believe in God.”

56. “You must be exhausted. I've been thinking about you all day.”

57. “You are flawless, and you remind me of my favorite treat.”

58. “Your driving privileges must be revoked. I can imagine you driving everyone insane.”

59. “My books about you, if I were a writer, would have been published.”

60. “I adore dates in the past. Would you like to make history with me on a date?”

61. “In the oven, were you making cakes? You exude a sweet scent and are very hot.”

62. “I now think a man can be blinded by beauty.”

63. “Are we traveling on the Hogwarts Express? I have the impression that this adventure will be magical.”

Advertisement

64. “I believe life would be meaningless without you, like a broken nib.”

65. “Prior to meeting you, I believed that Disneyland was the funnest and most cheerful place on earth.”

66. “I was worn out and a little off from the day's work. But when you showed up, I became attracted to you.”

67. “Is this place just sunny? Or did you simply grin?”

68. “I'm amazing, and you're beautiful. We'll be pretty amazing when we get together.”

69. “Did you come from another planet at birth? because nobody else like you has ever been found on earth.”

70. “Those seem to be stars in your eyes. They must have been taken from your sight by someone.”

71. “Put your moniker on my palm so I can tell my friends I met an angel.”

72. “Your maiden name with my own would be the only aspect of you that I could change.”

73. “You elicit the appropriate reactions in me, which makes me wonder if your parents are chemical scientists.”

74. “Did it hurt when you descended from heaven?”

75. “Hi, I am a thief who is determined to take your heart.”

76. “I can demonstrate that I am a magical genie who can grant all of your wishes if you give me the chance.”

77. “Please hurry me to the hospital; I fell for you and broke my leg.”

Romantic Pick Up Lines for your Crush to Sweep Off Her Feet-

78. “Keys are not necessary to drive me insane; you are enough for that!”

79. “You must be a dictionary because you give my life more significance.”

80. “You appear to be as fresh and lovely as the lilies.”

81. “I can see a reflection of myself in your eyes when I look into them.”

82. “Prior to meeting you, I used to believe that love at first sight was something that only happened in fairy tales.”

83. “Though I had no specific plans for the future, I now know who I want to share it with.”

84. “With all the vivid colors I notice in your eyes, it makes sense why the sky appears miserable tonight.”

Advertisement

85. “Like a fine wine, the more time we spend together, the better I feel.”

86. “I feel as though I've lost my direction and am now lost in the depths of your eyes.”

87. “Being sexy is undoubtedly illegal, and when I'm with you, I'm complicit in the crime.”

88. “Recently, I've developed a religious mindset, considering what is good and blessed with my favorite things.”

89. “I feel like I've gotten lost. Do you want to lead me, please?”

90. “I used to believe that the letter "J" stood for joy. Now I understand that it starts with a "U."

91. “The bar has been ablaze with your smile! You just have a pull on me.”

92. “You came into the room, and I'm gasping for air. Do you want to go outside with me and get some air?”

93. “Love, according to the wise men, keeps you awake as you start experiencing reality.”

94. “Since I met you, sleep seems impossible to achieve.”

95. “Your smile is so alluring that I simply had to be the reason for it.”

96. “What's it like to be the most stunning woman? It appears that all the guys are looking at you.”

97. “By the warmth in your eyes, you shine brighter than diamonds.”

98. “Though I adore the natural world, lately I have grown to love you even more.”

99. “Your beauty is endless, just like eternity.”

100. “I can only express my admiration for your beauty while we are out on a date.”

101. “I'm not sure which is more refreshing today, the sunshine, the atmosphere, or meeting you.”

102. “I call cute, pretty, and sexy true beauty. However, I recognise you and think you belong in all three.”

103. “I'm glad I purchased life coverage because when I first met you, my heart literally leaped out of my chest.”

Advertisement

104. “You must have been molded for me when God created you.”

105. “You were created to be displayed to the world by a gentleman.”

106. “I'm sorry, but do you have a watch? I was curious as to exactly when I started to fall in love with you.”

107. “If I had nine lives as a cat, I would want to spend every one of them with you.”

108. “I tried practicing my pick-up line, but as soon as you entered the room, all of my lines vanished.”

109. “When I'm near you, my thoughts become unfocused and I struggle to form sentences.”

110. “You must be a real magician because you drew me in from the other side of the room.”

111. “Please lend me a kiss, and I'll return it to you right away with interest.”

Conclusion

It can be difficult to come up with enticing and original pick up lines for your crush when you're pushed for the moment and your friends are urging you to approach the woman who captured your attention. Being able to say something that will make a girl feel comfortable and special requires a lot of ingenuity, humor, and elegance. However, it is essential to use the appropriate ones because they have the power to either create or fail your probability of accomplishment. Luckily, you can ensure that your pickup line is compelling and efficient by knowing what she desires to hear and using the appropriate words. In this blog post, we have compiled 111 sweet and cheesy pick up lines for crush that are sure to make her blush and leave her wanting more.

ALSO READ: 105 Pick-up Lines for Him to Make Your Guy Blush