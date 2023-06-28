110 Hurt Quotes: Words That Can Heal and Lift Your Spirit

When someone you love behaves unkindly, their actions can leave a profound impact on your heart. If you've been feeling down lately, here are some insightful hurt quotes that can provide wisdom and alleviate your agony. Coping with pain and hurt is the worst feeling, but finding solace in the knowledge that others have experienced similar despair can aid in your healing process of those deep wounds.

Drawing from the wisdom of influential individuals, these quotes offer valuable insights to help you understand and navigate your emotions more effectively. Within this article, you'll discover a collection of inspirational life-hurt quotes aimed at assisting you in acknowledging and releasing your pain. Allow yourself to explore the compilation of carefully selected quotes we have gathered for you. Simply scroll down and delve into their profound wisdom.

110 Heart-Touching Hurt Quotes to Heal Your Heart

Pain Hurt Quotes

In the realm of hurt feelings, as dark clouds gather, it is this crucial moment where strength and willpower outshine, guiding us to overcome and traverse the storm.

1. "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it." — Nicholas Sparks

2. “When an emotional injury takes place, the body begins a process as natural as the healing of a physical wound. Let the process happen. Trust that nature will do the healing. Know that the pain will pass, and, when it passes, you will be stronger, happier, and more sensitive and aware.” — Mel Colgrove

3. “If you’re in trouble, or hurt or need — go to the poor people. They’re the only ones that’ll help — the only ones.” — John Steinbeck

4. “Don’t hurt my feelings anymore. I left you my roses, and you gave me your thorns.” — Godwin Delali Adadzie

5. “Don’t chase after the people that hurt you. Replace them with people that care.” — Kaoru Shinmon

6. “No matter how bad your heart is broken, the world doesn't stop for your grief.” — Faraaz Kazi

7. “Of course, I’ll hurt you. Of course, you’ll hurt me. Of course, we will hurt each other. But this is the very condition of existence. To become spring, means accepting the risk of winter. To become presence means accepting the risk of absence.” — Antoine de Saint

8. “The difference between friendship and love is how much you can hurt each other.” — Ashleigh Brilliant

9. “A man can sleep on every hurt but his own.” — Irish Proverb

10. “A void in my chest was beginning to fill with anger. Quiet, defeated anger that guaranteed me the right to my hurt, that believed no one could possibly understand that hurt.” — Rachel Sontag

11. “In a perverse way, I was glad for the stitches, glad it would show, that there would be scars. What was the point in just being hurt on the inside? It should bloody well show.” — Janet Fitch

12. “Nobody can hurt me without my permission.” — Mahatma Gandhi

13. “The moment you accept what troubles you’ve been given, the door will open.” — Rumi

14. “With love, you should go ahead and take the risk of getting hurt because love is an amazing feeling.” — Britney Spears

15. “Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.” — Mark Twain

16. “When the suffering becomes acute enough, one goes forward.” — Hermann Hesse

17. “You may be hurt if you love too much, but you will live in misery if you love too little.” — Napoleon Hill

18. “And maybe that was love. Being so vulnerable and allowing someone else in so far they could hurt you, but they also give you everything.” — Christine Feehan

19. “If you spend your time hoping someone will suffer the consequences for what they did to your heart, then you’re allowing them to hurt you a second time in your mind.” — Shannon L. Alder

20. “I don’t think I have ever tried to create things to encourage people to hurt others, or themselves.” — Marilyn Manson

21. “Why is there ever this perverse cruelty in humankind that makes us hurt most those we love best?” — Jacqueline Carey

22. “There is a thin line that separates laughter and pain, comedy and tragedy, humor and hurt.” — Erma Bombeck

Being Hurt Quotes

Though the avoidance of suffering seems tempting, it is through difficult experiences and the scars they leave behind that we learn, grow, and discover the strength to heal.

23. “Words can hurt you. In the larger world, it frames how people think about you, and it can hurt you in lots of little, subtle ways.” — Nathan Myhrvold

24. “To hurt is as human as to breathe.” — J. K. Rowling

25. “If we aren’t capable of being hurt, we aren’t capable of feeling joy.” — Madeleine L’Engle

26. “There were things I wanted to tell him. But I knew they would hurt him. So I buried them, and let them hurt me.” — Jonathan Safran Foer

27. "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." — Haruki Murakami

28. "Behind every beautiful thing, there's been some kind of pain." — Bob Dylan

29. “I’m not really sure why. But…do you stop loving someone just because they betray you? I don’t think so. That’s what makes the betrayal hurt so much — pain, frustration, anger.. and I still loved her. I still do.” — Brandon Sanderson

30. “You don’t get to choose if you get hurt in this world…but you do have some say in who hurts you. I like my choices.” — John Green

31. “Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for.” — Bob Marley

32. “Just because one person’s problem is less traumatic than another’s doesn’t mean they’re required to hurt less.” — J. A. Redmerski

33. "It hurts to let go, but sometimes it hurts more to hold on." — Anonymous

34. "Scars have the strange power to remind us that our past is real." — Cormac McCarthy

35. “The problem to me is violence. It’s not cool to kill somebody or hurt people.” — Mark Ruffalo

36. “I’m scared of things that I can’t see that can hurt me, you know.” — Andy Ruiz Jr.

37. “Forget what hurt you in the past, but never forget what it taught you.” — Shannon L. Alder

38. “I have learned now that while those who speak about one’s miseries usually hurt, those who keep silence hurt more.” — C. S. Lewis

39. “Those who really love you don’t mean to hurt you and if they do, you can’t see it in their eyes but it hurts them too.” — Holly Black

40. “From hurt comes pain, from pain comes change. If it hurts enough, change will happen.” — Tripp Evans

41. “If someone really wants to hurt you, they’ll find a way whatever. I don’t want to live my life worrying about it.” — George Michael

42. “It doesn’t hurt to feel sad from time to time.” — Willie Nelson

43. “We are more often frightened than hurt; we suffer more from imagination than from reality.” — Seneca

Deep Hurt Quotes

Amidst the depths of deep hurt, the allure of revenge may consume us, but focusing on personal growth, healing, and normal life is more beneficial than wasting energy and time on revenge.

44. “I can feel the hurt. There’s something good about it. Mostly it makes me stop remembering.” — Albert Borris

45. “That old saying, how you always hurt the one you love, well, it works both ways.” — Chuck Palahniuk

46. "The heart was made to be broken." — Oscar Wilde

47. "What hurts us is what heals us." — Paulo Coelho

48. “When a girl gives up, it’s not because she doesn’t love you. But she’s tired of getting hurt and feels like you’ll never care.” — Justice Cabral

49. “The truth was, he now belonged only to my past, and it was time I begin to accept it, as much as it hurt to do so.” — Tammara Webber

50. “Pain is always emotional. Fear and depression keep constant company with chronic hurting.” — Siri Hustvedt

51. “True pain cannot be concealed.” — Serbian Proverb

52. “If it hurts, it’s probably doing you good. If it’s pleasant, it’s most likely wrong.” — John Graves

53. “You decide for yourself when it will hurt.” — Per Petterson

54. “Do you know the feeling, when your heart is so hurt, that you could feel the blood dripping?” — Lady Gaga

55. “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” — Lao Tzu

56. “Sometimes even stuff you expect to happen can still hurt.” — Jennifer Brown

57. “It is easier to hurt than heal.” — German proverb

58. “It’s a lot easier to be angry at someone than it is to tell them you’re hurt.” — Zakiya Caswell

59. "The worst kind of hurt is betrayal because it means someone was willing to hurt you just to make themselves feel better." — Anonymous

60. “If you love large, you’ve got to hurt large. If you’ve got a lot of light, you’ve probably got an equal amount of darkness.” — Sarah McLachlan

61. “No matter how far life pushes you down, no matter how much you hurt, you can always bounce back.” — Sheryl Swoopes

62. “Sometimes I’m not angry; I’m hurt, and there’s a big difference.” — Anonymous

63. "The scars you can't see are the hardest to heal." — Astrid Alauda

64. “We’re getting hurt, but I’m a long-term investor.” — Al-Waleed bin Talal

Emotional Hurt Quotes

Emotional hurt may dim the spirit, but through uplifting and positive quotes, we can find the strength to heal and rise above the pain, embracing a brighter tomorrow.

65. “A man is not hurt so much by what happens, as by his opinion of what happens.” — Michel de Montaigne

66. "If someone hurts you, don't mind it. It's the law of nature: The tree that bears the sweetest fruits gets the maximum number of stones." — Anonymous

67. “Nothing else wounds so deeply and irreparably. Nothing else robs us of hope so much as being unloved by one we love.” — Clive Barker

68. “Nothing doth more hurt in a state than that cunning men pass for wise.” — Francis Bacon

69. “Forgive those who have hurt you.” — Les Brown

70. “Knowingly we don’t have time to help and love people, but unknowingly we always manage to have time to hurt them.” — Sushan R. Sharma

71. “The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” — Nicholas Sparks

72. “Love means exposing yourself to the pains of being hurt, deeply hurt by someone you trust.” — Renita Weems

73. “The medicine that hurts the most is generally the best healer.” — Scottish Proverb

74. “The deepest wounds aren’t the ones we get from other people hurting us. They are the wounds we give ourselves when we hurt other people.” — Isobelle Carmody

75. “Some old wounds never truly heal and bleed again at the slightest word.” — George R. R. Martin

76. “Don’t hold to anger, hurt, or pain. They steal your energy and keep you from love.” — Leo Buscaglia

77. “The meaning of good and bad, of better and worse, is simply helping or hurting.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

78. “Of what use is a philosopher who doesn’t hurt anybody’s feelings?” — Diogenes

79. “The worst wounds, the deadliest of them, aren’t the ones people see on the outside. They’re the ones that make us bleed internally.” — Sherrilyn Kenyon

80. “When you are dressing a wound, pain is pain’s medicine.” — Roman Proverb

81. “When a person tells you that you hurt them, you don’t get to decide that you didn’t.” — Louis C.K.

82. “You can’t hurt me the way you think you can. But even if you could? I would rather die with the taste of you on my tongue than live and never touch you again. I’m in love with you, Mara. I love you. No matter what you do.” — Michelle Hodkin

83. "What hurts you, blesses you. Darkness is your candle." — Rumi

84. “Being hurt by someone you truly care about leaves a hole in your heart that only love can fill.” — George Bernard Shaw

85. “It hurts because it matters.” — John Green

Hurt Quotes About Life

At times, the feeling of pain demands raw expression, and within these quotes, lies the power to alleviate its grip.

86. “I don’t like to hold back, because that’s how you hurt yourself.” — Chester Bennington

87. “Don’t ask why someone keeps hurting you. Ask yourself why you’re allowing them.” — Anonymous

88. “Nothing hurts more than realizing he meant everything to you, and you meant nothing to him.” — Maya Angelou

89. “Don’t lock yourself away from those who care about you because you think you’ll hurt them or they’ll hurt you. What point is there in being human if you don’t let yourself feel anything?” — Sabaa Tahir

90. “You are not a victim. No matter what you have been through, you’re still here. You may have been challenged, hurt, betrayed, beaten, and discouraged, but nothing has defeated you. You are still here! You have been delayed but not denied. You are not a victim, you are a victor. You have a history of victory.” — Steve Maraboli

91. “One is never wounded by the love one gives, only by the love one expects.” — Marty Rubin

92. “Pain is only bearable if we know it will end, not if we deny it exists.” — Victor Frankl

93. “As the light begins to intensify, so does my misery, and I wonder how it is possible to hurt so much when nothing is wrong.” — Tabitha Suzuma

94. “It is not the pain. It’s who it came from.” — Drishti Bablani

95. “Depression is nourished by a lifetime of ungrieved and unforgiven hurts.” — Penelope Sweet

96. “I’ve never been in a place where winning has hurt the ability to do anything.” — Rahm Emanuel

97. “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” — Dalai Lama

98. “The surest way to hurt yourself is to give up on love, just because it didn’t work out the first time.” — Amanda Howells

99. “When you hold a grudge, you want someone else’s sorrow to reflect your level of hurt but the two rarely meet.” — Steve Maraboli

100. “All conflict can be traced back to someone’s feelings getting hurt, don’t you think?” — Liane Moriarty

101. “The worst loss you’ve ever experienced is the greatest gift you can have.” — Byron Katie

102. “Stab the body and it heals, but injure the heart and the wound lasts a lifetime.” — Mineko Iwasaki

103. “Sometimes, being hurt too many times, doesn’t make you stronger, it destroys who you were, who you wanted to be, and makes who you are today.” — Rafael Prado

104. “I have never been hurt by what I have not said.” — Calvin Coolidge

105. “We hurt so much because we have lost a part of ourselves. If we have loved much, we must have given much also, and when everything’s over, we feel as though we have lost everything.” — Jocelyn Soriano

106. “One of the most courageous decisions you’ll ever make is to finally let go of what is hurting your heart and soul.” — Brigitte Nicole

107. “That’s the funny thing about old hurts-they just wait for new heartache to come along and then show up, just as sharp and horrible as the first day you woke up with the world changed all around you.” — Lilith Saintcrow

108. “There are a thousand ways to hurt someone you love that has nothing to do with physical violence.” — Laurell K. Hamilton

109. “As one grows weaker, one is less susceptible to suffering. There is less hurt because there is less to hurt.” — Jack London

110. "The worst kind of pain is when you're smiling just to stop the tears from falling." — Anonymous

Conclusion

In the realm of emotional turbulence, hurt quotes become a dialogue with pain, unveiling the unspoken depths of our inner struggles. Like a bitter taste left by a bad meal, it captures the essence of emotional pain, serving as a reminder of the hurtful memories that leave us wounded. Let the experiences of great individuals inspire and bring wisdom to you. As you reflect deeply, discover how to navigate your emotions and gather inner strength. After all, after the fiercest storm, a glorious rainbow awaits!

