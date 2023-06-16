35 Fun Things to Do at a Sleepover to Enjoy with Your Squad

Sleepovers are a classic childhood tradition where teenagers (even young adults) spend a fun night with their friends. It is an opportunity to bond, make core memories, engage in activities, and stay up as late as you want without the elders telling you to go to bed. When talking about slumber parties, we cannot leave out the best part — the endless things to do at a sleepover that you can enjoy with your friends.

Whether you are hosting a movie marathon, karaoke night, planning board games, or setting up the atmosphere to tell scary stories with a flashlight under your bedsheet, there is never a dull moment at a sleepover. Do not forget to include snacks, desserts, and a whole lot of junk food. So, grab your sleeping bag and pillow, and get ready for a night of fun and laughter!

35 Entertaining Things to Do at a Sleepover to Make Your Night Unforgettable And Exciting!

1. Movie Marathon

One of the easiest and most classic things to do during a sleepover is stuff yourself in your sleeping bags and play your favorite movies back to back. This sleepover activity is a perfect fit for everyone, regardless of your age or gender. All you need to do is create a list of movies or series all of your friends like, for example, Harry Potter, GOT, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., The Office, Conjuring, etc.

2. Make Your Own Mocktails

Since all your friends are at home, why not take this moment to try new and unique mocktails? You can either create a vintage drink or come up with an entirely new recipe. Whatever you choose, one thing is sure: loads of fun and laughter!

3. Karaoke Night

If you have fun, fun, and only fun in your mind, hosting a karaoke night is a superbly entertaining thing to do at sleepovers. You or your friends can pre-create a random song list and have a gala night together! Bonus tip: buy a few pom-poms, a disco ball, and funky shades to amp up the mood.

4. Card Games

Card games are an opportunity for all your friends to have a good time. These games even challenge your minds and require communication and strategy. Whether you are playing Go Fish or Uno, card games can be a great way to get your slumber party started. So call in your friends or family, shuffle up the cards, and get ready for a fun-filled sleepover.

5. Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger Hunt is basically a simple game wherein the host hides a list of things (like a comb, deo, spoon, plate, t-shirt, small teddy bear, etc.). Every friend will have a photocopy of this list with hints of the place. Then the host will set a timer, and everyone must find all the items within the time limit. The one who succeeds; wins! Not only is this game engaging but will also prove to be a good bonding exercise for your next sleepover activity.

Advertisement

6. Bake Cookies

Baking cookies is a fun and creative sleepover activity that you can enjoy with your friends. And why not! You get to create and treat yourselves to delicious treats while sharing laughter and gossip. With the help of an easy-to-follow recipe or an online tutorial, you and your friends can whip up some tasty cookies in no time. So grab your aprons and start baking!

7. Dance Battle

The mere name of this sleepover activity is enough to raise enthusiasm! Whether you are an experienced dancer or can (somehow) match a hand with a foot, show off your moves and challenge your friends to a friendly dance-off at your next slumber party. From creating your unique choreography with your friends to learning the latest hookup steps in hip-hop, jazz, and other styles, a dance battle is definitely fun. Moreover, you can even make it into an elimination game where the last person standing wins! No matter how you decide to do it, dancing will surely be a memorable activity for your sleepover!

8. Board Games

Board games are a great way to have fun with friends and family at sleepovers. They provide an exciting and entertaining way to bond, compete, and laugh together. From classic board games like Monopoly and Scrabble to modern favorites such as Catan and Ticket to Ride, there is something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a game that requires strategy or one that is more lighthearted, there is sure to be something perfect for your next sleepover!

9. Drawing And Painting

Drawing and painting can be the perfect activity for a sleepover — for kids and young adults alike! Not only does it provide an opportunity to get creative, but it also helps to foster meaningful conversations and connections between friends. With so many options for drawing and painting (like mandala and doodling), you get endless possibilities for creating unique art pieces. Plus, you can get them framed as a lifelong memory. So, if you wish to host a relaxing sleepover, drawing and painting activities can be a great option.

10. Bake Pizza

Baking pizza is the perfect way to make your slumber party extra special! With a few simple ingredients and some creativity, you can create delicious pizzas that everyone will love. From classic pepperoni to veggie-loaded pies, baking pizza is an easy and fun activity that all your friends can enjoy. Plus, it is a great way to get creative with your toppings and come up with unique flavor combinations. So, invite your friends, turn on the oven, and get ready for a night of deliciousness!

Advertisement

11. Indoor Camping

Indoor camping is yet another excellent way to have a fun sleepover with friends or family. It is a great way to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life while enjoying some quality time together. With indoor camping, there are lots of fun activities to do — from applying face masks to building forts, you can make your sleepover an unforgettable experience!

12. Minute-to-Win-it Games

Minute-to-Win-it games are the fun sleepover activity on our list of what to do on a sleepover to have a great time! These games are easy to set up, require basic tools, and can be completed in a short amount of time. From stacking cups to balancing eggs on spoons, these challenges will keep all your friends engaged and laughing. So, get ready for an evening of creative problem-solving and hilarious moments that you will certainly remember for years!

13. Makeup And Gossip

Since sleepovers are to bond with friends and have fun, makeup, and gossip sessions make the most popular activities. Whether you want to try out new eye looks, have a full-on glam session with your friends, or just chat about your favorite celebrity drama, your sleepover is sure to be one that you and your friends will never forget!

14. DIY Cupcake Toppings

Cupcakes are a yummy way to add fun and excitement to your sleepover session. With the right ingredients and imaginative toppings, you can create amazing cupcakes that your friends will love. Whether you are looking for something sweet, savory, or colorful, there are plenty of ideas out there for you to explore with your friends. From sprinkles and candy bits to fruit slices and even melted chocolate chips — the possibilities of deliciousness are endless!

15. Share Scary Stories

Nothing can beat a good scare at your next sleepover party. Whether it is a made-up ghost story or a real-life unsettling experience, share tales with your friends and family that will keep you up at night. So, lights off, flashlights on, and get ready to be spooked!

16. Popcorn ‘N Chill

Of course, no sleepover is complete without popcorn! Sleepovers are another version of popcorn ‘n chill sessions with your friends, or cousins. From hanging out and playing games to simply lazying around, you can find something that everyone will enjoy with a big bucket of popcorn. Moreover, you can also get creative with different flavors to add to your regular popcorn to make your slumber party even more memorable.

Advertisement

17. Dumb Charades

Dumb Charades is a classic game that never gets old. It is a great way to keep your guests entertained at sleepovers (it is super easy to learn, too). All you need are some movie names and the willingness to act out clues for your friends! With Dumb Charades, you can be as creative as you want while having a lot of fun. Whether it is with two people or ten, this game can provide hours of laughter and entertainment. So next time you are looking for fun things to do at a sleepover, do not forget about Dumb Charades!

18. Stargazing

Not every sleepover party is meant to be about fun and games. At times, all you wish is to chill out with your close friends and loved ones. Whether you are camping out in your backyard or stretched out on your terrace, stargazing is your best option to spend a peaceful night with friends and family. With the help of binoculars or telescopes, you can better explore the night sky and discover new constellations and celestial bodies. So, quickly grab your blankets and snacks, and get ready for an unforgettable night of getting lost in the beauty of the night sky!

19. DIY Crafts

Crafting is yet another fantastic way to have fun with your friends, regardless of your age. From making jewelry to creating greeting cards, there are so many fun things to do at a sleepover. With the help of DIY crafts, you can create something unique and memorable to add to your collection forever. So, why not get creative and start crafting some amazing memories with your friends at your next slumber party?

20. Hit the Bull's Eye

A little planning as a host for a classic game like Hit the Bull's Eye will ensure that everyone has a great time. Hit the bull's eye involves using darts to try and hit a target on the wall. It is sure to be an exciting challenge for all your guests involved. Moreover, you come up with your own adult version of the game to spice up the night!

21. DIY Photo Booth

If you are looking for something exciting, fun, and creative to do at your next sleepover, why not try making a DIY photo booth? With just a few simple funny collections (like huge funky sunglasses, rabbit ears, backdrops, or props), you can create an interactive activity that will keep everyone entertained all night. Not only will it provide hours of entertainment, but it also allows everyone to capture special moments and create lifelong memories.

Advertisement

22. Storytelling Session

A slumber party is ideal for fun and to let your creativity run wild. One of the best things to do at a sleepover is storytelling or ranting! During these sessions, you can talk about anything from funny stories to share laughs to deep subjects to loosen up — it is up to your group. All you need are a few simple things like snacks, drinks, and a comfortable arrangement. So, get ready for some wild tales and emotional conversations with your friends!

23. Online Games

Whether you are looking for something competitive or cooperative, there is an online game out there that will fit the bill. From classic board games to modern video games, you can find something fun and engaging that you and your friends can enjoy. Invite over your friends, arrange some delicious snacks, and get ready for a night of gaming!

24. Wine Tasting

Wine tasting makes a wonderful thing to do at a sleepover to add sophistication yet silliness to your night. With various types of wines available, learning about the different flavors, aromas, and characteristics is a great way to bond with your friends. Moreover, you can test several food pairings to enhance the overall experience. You can also ask your friends to bring their own favorite wine and have a gala time full of lots of laughter and memories! Just make sure you meet the legal age requirement in your state for consuming alcohol.

25. "Never Have I Ever" Game

"Never Have I Ever" is a classic drinking game that you can play with your friends at your next sleepover party. The game is simple: each friend takes turns sharing something they have never done before. Others who have done the thing must drink or do a silly action as punishment. It is an easy way to get to know each other better, have some laughs, and make memories that will last a lifetime!

26. Glow-in-the-dark Face Painting

Glow-in-the-dark face painting is a fun sleepover activity that will make your slumber party unforgettable! With glow-in-the-dark paints, you can create beautiful designs on your friends' faces that will light up when you turn off the lights. Not only is it an entertaining activity, but it is also an easy and inexpensive way to ensure everyone has a great time.

Advertisement

27. Nail Art Session

Having a nail art sess is a fantastic way to spice up your sleepover. Not only can you have fun painting each other's nails, but you can also try out different styles and colors. You can even create unique designs with the help of stencils and stickers. All you need are nail polishes, brushes, and creativity.

28. Fashion Show

Another fun stuff to do at a sleepover is hosting a fashion show. With a fashion show, you can get creative with different styles and trends, create unique looks, and even have some friendly competition among friends. Not only is it entertaining, but it is also an easy way to make sure everyone in the group gets involved!

29. Pillow Fight

Whether you are looking for something active or just want to relax and laugh, pillow fights can provide hours of entertainment. All you need are some soft pillows and a group of friends who are ready to have some fun. With the help of these pillows, you can create games such as tag, dodgeball, or even just a good old-fashioned pillow fight!

30. Video Games

Video games have become one of the most popular activities to do at a sleepover. From classic favorites like Mario Kart and Minecraft to the latest releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Not only can you play together as a group, but you can also challenge each other and have fun competing with one another. Whether you are into action-adventure games or puzzle-solving rounds, get ready for an unforgettable night of gaming at your next slumber party!

31. "Spin the Bottle" Game

"Spin the Bottle" is a great game to play at sleepovers with friends and family, as it is a fun way to break the ice and get everyone talking and laughing. The game involves spinning a bottle on its side, while each player takes turns spinning it. Whoever the bottle points to when it stops spinning must answer a question or perform a task set by the other players. This classic game can be adapted in different ways for different sleepover activities, making it an ideal choice for any kind of group!

Advertisement

32. Self Care

Sleepovers are a great time to relax and have fun while caring for your mental and physical health. From applying face masks to booking an in-house massage session, grab your pajamas and indulge in a self-pampering slumber party!

33. Truth or Dare

Truth or Dare is a classic game to enjoy with your friends during a sleepover. With Truth or Dare, you can get to know each other better, share secrets, and laugh until your stomach hurts! There are endless possibilities of things you can do when playing Truth or Dare. From foolish dares like dancing to a silly song to more daring challenges like eating something gross — get ready for an unforgettable slumber party!

Advertisement

34. Backyard Camping

Backyard camping is one of the most fun things to do at a sleepover! With backyard camping, you can enjoy all the fun activities that come with camping, like roasting marshmallows over an open fire, telling stories around the campfire, or exploring nature in your backyard. Plus, it is easy to set up that does not require much equipment or planning.

35. Kitty Party

A slumber party means a chance to bond over games, snacks, and stories. That is where the kitty party comes in! A kitty party is a great way to add extra merriment to your sleepover. With activities like taboo night, guessing games, or fun quizzes, everyone will be entertained for hours! Plus, you can plan something special for everyone, like a dress theme or surprise gifts to make your gathering even more memorable!

Conclusion

Slumber parties can be a lot of fun, especially when you have some exciting activities planned. Both kids and adults enjoy the late-night giggles, delicious snacks, and the bonding that comes with staying up all night in each other’s company. Whether you are catching up with old friends, making new ones, or bonding with schoolmates — you can plan plenty of interesting things to do at a sleepover that will keep you entertained until morning. All you have to do is plan ahead, bring your favorite junk foods with you, and pick an idea from our sorted list of sleepover activities to keep the good times rolling!

ALSO READ: Slumber Party Fun: Girls' Sleepover Games And Activities

What type of friend you are at a sleepover party based on your zodiac signs?