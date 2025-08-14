Who is Saaniya Chandok? All about Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée

Arjun Tendulkar is engaged! The son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to step into the next chapter of his life with Saaniya Chandok. According to the media reports, the young athlete put a ring on his now-fiancée’s finger in an intimate ceremony that took place on Wednesday, August 13.

Advertisement

Following the news of the couple getting engaged, the social media users dug out old pictures where Tendulkar and Chandok can be seen standing next to each other, posing for the camera. Several other photos also include Saaniya getting clicked with Arjun Tendulkar’s sister, Sara.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok, making headlines for getting engaged to Arjun Tendulkar, is a designated partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, which is located in Mumbai. Moreover, Chandok also happens to be the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the chairman of the Graviss Group, which is the parent company of the Brooklyn Creamery.

Despite her family’s high-profile business, Saaniya has kept herself out of the spotlight and is not known to be very active on social media. The details about her personal life remain limited. Her union with the budding cricketer has, however, created a buzz on the internet.

Advertisement

According to close sources, the families opted for a private event to celebrate the union of Chandok and Tendulkar. Neither side of the family has yet spoken about the engagement ceremony, wanting to keep it a personal affair.

Arjun Tendulkar’s career graph

As for Arjun Tendulkar, the budding cricketer is representing Goa in domestic cricket. The athlete began his professional career in his home state, but due to a lack of opportunities, he decided to move to a smaller state.

Additionally, Tendulkar is associated with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, and played five matches for the franchise in 2023, picking up three wickets. Arjun has even played against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2024.