What does Arjun Tendulkar do for a living? Know all about Sachin Tendulkar’s son

Sachin Tendulkar is known to be the best in cricket. While he retired in 2014, his son, Arjun Tendulkar, has stepped into the sport, following his father’s footsteps. The budding athlete has been playing cricket professionally since the age of 19, and is known to be a left-handed medium bowler.

In the initial days of his career, Tendulkar would play state-level matches and eventually got selected to play in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians. Arjun made his debut in the tournament in 2023, playing five matches and picking up three wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar’s career and income

Having made a career in cricket for himself, Arjun managed to get a spot in the Mumbai Indians team at the base price of Rs. 20 Lakh in the year 2021. In the following year, the cricketer was yet again picked up by the team once led by his father, with an increased base price of Rs. 30 Lakh.

In addition to playing in the IPL, Tendulkar has also played domestic cricket, representing Goa.

Moreover, the budding athlete earned a fair amount by playing the matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As per the reports of India.com, Tendulkar’s fee for every match in the tournament was approx. Rs. 50,000, while he also owned a cricket team in e-sports. According to the media reports, Arjun Tendulkar has a net worth of Rs. 21 crores, the majority of which comes from his cricketing career, and the rest from the other activities.

Meanwhile, the cricketer has been making headlines for getting engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of the mumbai-based businessman, Ravi Ghai.

Chandok is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, which is based in Mumbai. While neither of the families has spoken of the union yet, the sources close to the couple revealed it to be an intimate celebration.

