Sachin Tendulkar's 25-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandok? Here's what we know

Legendary cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is reportedly engaged now. According to the reports of India Today, Arjun Tendulkar has been engaged to Saaniya Chandok, who is the granddaughter of Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai. Reportedly, it was an intimate affair, attended by family members and close ones only. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Advertisement

Arjun Tendulkar is following in his father's footsteps. He has chosen to enter cricket as his career, but not as a batsman. He is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He also represents Goa in domestic cricket. The young cricketer began his domestic career by playing for Mumbai in the 2020-2021 season. Later on, he shifted to Goa and made his first-class and List A debuts.

Talking about Saaniya Chandok, she comes from a business family. Although Saaniya kept a low public profile, she is reportedly a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP (Mumbai). Saaniya hails from Mumbai's Ghai family, who are very prominent in the city's food and hospitality world.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni politely declines fan's photo request at Mumbai airport, says 'Abhi mujhe jana do'