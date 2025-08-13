Coolie (Hindi) Box Office Prediction EXCLUSIVE: 4 AM show for War 2 by Hrithik fans War 2 Box Office Prediction in Hindi EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end-credit details revealed EXCLUSIVE: Chak De India director makes a comeback with Kartik Aaryan Box Office: Coolie scores advance of Rs 50 crore already War 2 screen count revealed! EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar team gear up for last schedule EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 teaser on Independence Day EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sachin Tendulkar's 25-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar engaged to Saaniya Chandok? Here's what we know

As per reports, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Ravi Ghai's granddaughter, Saaniya Chandok, in a private ceremony.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 14, 2025 | 12:18 AM IST | 61K
Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandok
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok? Here's what we know (Credits: Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandok's IG)

Legendary cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is reportedly engaged now. According to the reports of India Today, Arjun Tendulkar has been engaged to Saaniya Chandok, who is the granddaughter of Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai. Reportedly, it was an intimate affair, attended by family members and close ones only. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. 

Advertisement

Arjun Tendulkar is following in his father's footsteps. He has chosen to enter cricket as his career, but not as a batsman. He is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He also represents Goa in domestic cricket. The young cricketer began his domestic career by playing for Mumbai in the 2020-2021 season. Later on, he shifted to Goa and made his first-class and List A debuts. 

Talking about Saaniya Chandok, she comes from a business family. Although Saaniya kept a low public profile, she is reportedly a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP (Mumbai). Saaniya hails from Mumbai's Ghai family, who are very prominent in the city's food and hospitality world.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni politely declines fan's photo request at Mumbai airport, says 'Abhi mujhe jana do'

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles