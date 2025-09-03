4 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week: Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 9 to Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

Telugu films and shows are once again arriving on streaming platforms this week, bringing some great moments right to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch, here are the new Telugu OTT releases to watch this week.

4 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week

1. Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Advertisement

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Reality show

Reality show Streaming date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Telugu returns with Season 9, once again hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, marking his seventh consecutive season. The grand premiere will be available to stream from 7 PM on JioHotstar. The show will also air on Star Maa.

What makes this season special is the inclusion of commoners as contestants for the first time in the Telugu show’s history. To facilitate this, the makers have held a digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Agnipariksha where in which a total of 40 contestants competed.

Three winners from the pre-show will be selected on September 5, 2025, who will then get a place inside the Bigg Boss Season 9 house.

2. Ladies & Gentlemen

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Nikitha Narayan, Chaitanya Krishna, Kamal Kamaraju, Jasmin Bhasin, Mahat Raghavendra

Adivi Sesh, Nikitha Narayan, Chaitanya Krishna, Kamal Kamaraju, Jasmin Bhasin, Mahat Raghavendra Director: PB Manjunath

PB Manjunath Genre: Romantic Crime Drama

Romantic Crime Drama Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: ETVWin

Ladies & Gentlemen features the tale of three city residents who are strangers to each other, who seek refuge in social media to fulfill their individual goals. One is a college student searching for a girlfriend, another is a call centre employee seeking a good friend in her life, and the third person wants to earn a lot of money.

Advertisement

However, their lives take a turn when their stories become intertwined and they find themselves caught in a web of illegal games. The anthology movie was originally released on January 30, 2015.

While Adivi Sesh played one of the main leads, the movie also featured Nikitha Narayan, Chaitanya Krishna, Kamal Kamaraju, Jasmin Bhasin, and many more in key roles. It was a remake of the Hindi-language thriller Login (2012).

3. Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Jagapathi Babu, Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Talk show

Talk show Streaming date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu is the latest Telugu talk show. Hosted by popular actor Jagapathi Babu, the show features fun and candid conversations with several Telugu cinema guests, with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humor.

The first episode featured Nagarjuna Akkineni as the guest, sharing candid moments and recalling their old days. The second episode featured Nani, and now, directors Ram Gopal Varma and Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be joining the show.

Advertisement

The talk show is available on ZEE5 and is produced by Kalki 2898 AD’s Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under their popular Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

4. Kannappa

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Mukesh Kumar Singh Genre: Devotional Epic

Devotional Epic Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kannappa narrates the tale of Thinnadu, a fierce young tribal hunter and atheist. After being ousted by his tribe for falling in love with Nemali, the princess of a neighbouring clan, the couple finds refuge in a deep forest.

On a fateful day, Thinnadu discovers a Shiva Lingam and begins making offerings to the idol, influenced by his lover’s devotion. What unfolds is a profound transformation as he evolves into one of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotees, even offering his own eyes.

The devotional epic features Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It also presents Prabhas as Rudra, a Rigvedic deity, while Mohanlal portrays a tribal warrior named Kirata.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SSMB29 to release in 120 countries? SS Rajamouli meets Kenyan Minister amid Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer shoot